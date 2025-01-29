Naboo closes €20M Series A for corporate retreat booking

Paris-based event tech Naboo has raised €20M in its latest funding round led by Notion Capital.

Naboo’s corporate event concierge service enables the booking of venues, catering, transportation, team-building activities for everything from business meals to seminars to large-scale annual retreats.

The platform utilises AI in the back-end to automate any administrative and/or low value-added tasks through Tech and AI automation. It received its second funding round in 2023.

With this Series A, Naboo will answer particular demand in the UK market throughout 2025, having entered it in Q4 2024, as well as expanding its European footprint into Germany, The Netherlands, Spain and Italy. Naboo’s pan-European ambitions are to replace disparate domestic booking engines.

Its past customers include Google, Société Générale, Veolia, Arkema, Thales and Qonto.

Itxaso del Palacio, General Partner at Notion Capital, commented: "The event organisation space is ripe for disruption. Despite corporations increasing their event budgets, the sector remains anchored in outdated concierge models and software that hasn't evolved in decades.

"Naboo is redefining this landscape by introducing automation that streamlines event planning while elevating the experience for organisers and attendees alike. By prioritising financial transparency and compliance, Naboo is not just making event management easier—it's setting a new standard for the industry."

Maxime Eduardo, co-founder and CEO, Naboo, added, *“What we’d predicted came true. There's been an explosion of team-building activities and in-person events due to the rise of remote work. It's all about fostering social interaction, creating a feeling of belonging, which engenders employee loyalty and commitment.”