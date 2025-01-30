Irish biotech Cambrean acquired by DNA startup Nucleus

DNA startup Nucleus has acquired Irish biotech Cambrean, an AI-based health platform using algorithms to analyse data from wearables like Oura rings and Apple Watches to create actionable health assessments.

Cambrian Genomics is a DNA startup that utilizes a laser-based technology to synthesize custom DNA, essentially "printing" genetic material, allowing users to design and modify the DNA of organisms like plants and animals through computer-aided design, potentially creating new creatures with specific traits. This technology has raised concerns regarding potential biohacking risks.

Cambrean’s research maps the relationships between sleep, nutrition, workouts and vitals, creating algorithms that allow users to track everyday factors that impact their health. Cambrean’s proprietary technology is the key asset in the deal, and a step towards NUcleus creating a centralised health platform that integrates data from diverse sources such as blood tests, wearables, and microbiome analysis; it creates a path toward creating a centralised health platform that integrates data from diverse sources such as blood tests, wearables, and microbiome analysis.

Combining baseline genetic assessments with real-time tracking from wearables offers potential to mitigate their risks for chronic diseases.

The acquisition follows Nucleus' $14M Series A, bringing its total funding to nearly $32 million. The round included new funding from Neo, Giant Step Capital, One Eight Capital, and notable angels including Balaji Srinivasan and Achal Upadhyaya. The company also received continued support from Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, who led previous rounds.

“Thoughtfully integrating each data point with DNA is the way to tell the complete story about someone’s health. That’s what we plan on doing with Cambrean,” said Kian Sadeghi, Founder and CEO of Nucleus. “We’re reimagining healthcare by building a data-rich, AI-driven ecosystem that begins with genetic insights and extends to every aspect of personal health management.”