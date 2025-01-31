ElevenLabs triples valuation to $3.3B, Cambrean acquired by DNA startup Nucleus, and European tech companies that became unicorns in 2024

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 ElevenLabs triples valuation to $3.3B, after confirming $180M funding round

🇪🇸 TravelPerk raises $200M Series E round at $2.7B valuation

🇫🇷 Alice & Bob secures €100M for fault-tolerant quantum computing

🇩🇪 E-fuel producer INERATEC receives €70M funding commitment

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇨🇭TravelPerk acquired Yokoy

🇪🇸 Seaya Andromeda invests in agritech company Nax to scale in Brazil

🇮🇪 Irish biotech Cambrean acquired by DNA startup Nucleus

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Growth Tribe acquired by Beeckestijn Business School after bankruptcy

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇮🇪 Bank of Ireland to invest £100 million in technology for retail and SME services

💸 Ofwat Innovation Fund to double to £400m

💸 Impact-focused VC fund Natural Ventures opens office in the Hague; announces first close of its €97M inaugural fund

💰 Simpact Ventures partners with NCBR Investment Fund to co-invest up to €2M in early-stage startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

📞 EU telco consortium aims to mitigate environmental impact of 6G

🦄 Building a thriving tech ecosystem: European tech companies that became unicorns in 2024

🤝 Blykalla and Höganäs partner to advance Blykalla’s SEALER technology

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🌳 Bcomp offers a blueprint on how startups can turn materials innovation into market leadership

🧑‍💻 Meet Codecrafters: the upskilling platform trusted by devs from Google, GitHub, and Microsoft

🧑‍🔧 How startup TaskHer is fixing the trades industry's gender imbalance

🇪🇺 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 GRYD Energy secures £1M pre-seed for solar hardware subscription

🇸🇪 Adsorbi secures €1M to build pilot air purification plant

🇬🇧 Atelerix raises £750,000 for pioneering hypothermic preservation for biosamples

🇪🇸 Breakevent secures €876,000 for live music events analytics

🇨🇿 Openvibe, the new social media app bridging the gap between users and platforms, raises €800,000