Blykalla and Höganäs partner to advance Blykalla’s SEALER technology

Swedish nuclear tech startup Blykalla is entering a strategic partnership with Swedish manufacturer Höganäs to develop specialized materials and manufacturing processes for Blykalla's small modular reactor (SMR), called the Swedish Advanced Lead-cooled Reactor. Höganäs is the world leader in the market for chemical and metal powders.

The partnership spans three key areas: industrialization, qualification, and commercialization. Its main purpose is the production of advanced corrosion-resistant materials needed to ensure the performance and durability of metal components in the SMR.

Höganäs will produce corrosion-resistant alloys for cladding critical SEALER components, in particular tubular products. These efforts will involve optimizing laboratory-tested alloys for intended powder application processes, scaling them to industrial production, and meeting the stringent performance and safety standards required for liquid lead environments.

“This collaboration with Höganäs is an essential step in securing a strong and resilient value chain for SEALER technology,” said Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. “With their leading expertise in material development and manufacturing, and their process know-how of metal powder applications, we have found a world-class partner in our alloy development. Blykalla and Höganäs will also work together to ensure the scalability and qualification of these materials for SMR deployment. The collaboration highlights the importance of building a reliable supply chain for advanced reactor technologies while driving broader innovation in clean energy."

“By combining our materials expertise with Blykalla’s innovative reactor technology, we are taking important step toward making advanced SMRs a reality,” said Hans Keller, Division President Coating & Brazing Technologies Höganäs. “Industrializing these solutions has the potential to unlock opportunities across multiple sectors, driving both sustainable growth and long-term prosperity."