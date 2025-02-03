European tech weekly recap: Over €1B flowed into the tech ecosystem in the last week of January

Last week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumors, and related news stories across Europe.

The top three industries that raised the most were artificial intelligence (€217.7 million), travel (€202.4 million) and energy (€106.9 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €303.6 million, followed by 🇪🇸 Spain (€268.4 million) and 🇫🇷 France (€198.7 million).