FLIT secures £1.2M for lightweight folding e-bikes

FLIT, an engineering company that builds folding electric bikes, has raised £1.2M in new funding from ACF Investors, Cambridge Angels and former Head of Technical Development at British Cycling, Tony Purnell.

FLIT designs and manufactures lightweight, compact folding electric bikes. Their main model, the FLIT M2, weighs 14.5 kg and offers a range of up to 50km, with an integrated battery and lights. Their Cambridge-based workshop offers maintenance, inspections, and upgrades. FLIT aims to improve urban mobility with portable and efficient electric bikes, focusing on design, performance, and customer support.

FLIT uses a no-weld adhesive bonding technique, which is also used in aerospace and automotive engineering. Initially developed as a response to supply chain disruptions during COVID-19, the no-weld technique not only accelerates production times but also enhances structural precision, enabling a tighter, more compact fold and a 1kg weight reduction compared to a similar welded frame. This latest funding builds on an Innovate UK grant in 2023.

Alex Murray, Managing Director and co-founder of FLIT, said: "As cycling enthusiasts, we wanted to help people find better ways to move around cities. Unlike traditional e-bikes that retrofit motors and batteries onto non-electric designs, we build from the ground up, integrating folding and electric capabilities from the start.

"By applying aerospace-grade bonding techniques, we've eliminated the distortions caused by welding, resulting in a lighter, stronger, and more compact design. Our mission has always been to make cycling easier and more accessible for urban commuters, and this funding allows us to take that mission to the next level with the FLIT M2."

Tim Mills, Managing Partner at ACF Investors, said: “FLIT is exactly the type of innovative UK business we look to support. The team has combined cutting-edge engineering with a deep understanding of urban mobility to develop a truly innovative product. Its unique approach to design and manufacturing positions them perfectly to capitalise on the growing e-bike market. We are pleased to be part of their journey as they scale production and bring the FLIT M2 to more riders across the UK.”