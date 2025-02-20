The French tech ecosystem: Innovation, investment, and expansion

France’s tech ecosystem continues to expand, with companies raising €10.8 billion in 2024, representing 14.5 per cent of the total funding secured across Europe.

The transportation sector led the way, attracting €5 billion, largely driven by €4.4 billion in debt financing secured by Automotive Cells Company to develop three gigafactories for lithium-ion battery cell production. Following closely, artificial intelligence companies raised €1.3 billion, while fintech secured €831 million in funding.

In recent years, France has secured its position as one of Europe’s most dynamic tech hubs, thanks to strong government support, financial incentives, and a thriving startup culture. The country is now home to a growing list of unicorns, including Poolside, Pigment, and Pennylane, which have reached their billion-dollar valuation in 2024. Sectors such as AI, fintech, health tech, and deeptech continue to drive innovation, backed by increasing venture capital interest and international expansion efforts.

While challenges remain, France’s commitment to innovation, talent development, and infrastructure investment underscores its ambitions to become a global leader in technology. As the country refines its strategies and attracts more international investors, it is poised to shape the future of tech in Europe.

Here are ten companies to watch in 2025.