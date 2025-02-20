The French tech ecosystem: Innovation, investment, and expansion

France’s tech ecosystem continues to expand, with companies raising
€10.8 billion in 2024, representing 14.5 per cent of the total funding secured across Europe.
The
transportation sector led the way, attracting €5 billion, largely driven by €4.4 billion in debt financing secured by Automotive Cells Company to develop three gigafactories for lithium-ion battery cell production. Following closely, artificial intelligence companies raised €1.3 billion, while fintech secured €831 million in funding.
In recent years, France has secured its position as one of Europe’s most dynamic tech hubs, thanks to strong government support, financial incentives, and a thriving startup culture. The country is now home to a growing list of
unicorns, including Poolside, Pigment, and Pennylane, which have reached their billion-dollar valuation in 2024. Sectors such as AI, fintech, health tech, and deeptech continue to drive innovation, backed by increasing venture capital interest and international expansion efforts.
While challenges remain, France’s commitment to innovation, talent development, and infrastructure investment underscores its ambitions to become a global leader in technology. As the country refines its strategies and attracts more international investors, it is poised to shape the future of tech in Europe.
Here are ten companies to watch in 2025.
1
Mistral AI
Amount raised in 2024: €615M
Mistral AI is a leading innovator in open-weight generative AI models, empowering developers with high-performance, customizable AI tools. Their models, including Mistral Large and Mixtral, are designed for seamless deployment across cloud platforms and on-premises environments.
With a strong emphasis on openness, flexibility, and value, Mistral AI enables businesses to build unique AI-powered applications. Trusted by both startups and large enterprises, its models deliver cutting-edge, cost-efficient AI capabilities.
In 2024, the company secured €615 million in funding across two rounds to further accelerate its growth and innovation.
2
HR Path
Amount raised in 2024: €500M
HR Path is a global leader in human resources consulting, offering expertise in HR strategy, HRIS implementation, payroll management, and talent management.
Operating in over 22 countries, HR Path supports businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations. Renowned for its industry knowledge and innovative solutions, the company helps organizations streamline and enhance their HR processes.
In 2024, HR Path secured a €500 million investment to drive growth and expand its market presence through strategic acquisitions.
3
Poolside
Amount raised in 2024: $400M
Poolside.ai specializes in developing advanced AI models tailored for software engineering. Its customizable AI solutions seamlessly integrate with codebases and business workflows, enabling the creation of proprietary models that enhance developer productivity over time.
With foundation models like Malibu and powerful tools such as code completion engines, Poolside.ai accelerates software development while ensuring security and privacy—making it an ideal choice for regulated industries.
In 2024, the company raised $400 million to fuel growth, enhance its technology, and expand its market reach.
4
Electra
Amount raised in 2024: €304M
Electra is a leading European provider of fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles, committed to accelerating EV adoption by building a high-performance charging network across Europe.
With a team of 160 experts and a strong focus on operational excellence, Electra strives to make EV charging as quick and convenient as refueling with petrol. Positioned at the crossroads of technology, infrastructure, and mobility, the company continuously innovates its services and partnerships to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market.
In January, Electra secured €304 million to support its goal of deploying 15,000 charging points across Europe by 2030.
5
HysetCo
Amount raised in 2024: €200M
HYSETCO is a pioneering startup dedicated to hydrogen mobility, supporting the transition to zero-emission transportation.
In just three years, the company has built France’s first hydrogen distribution network and provides integrated hydrogen vehicle rental services. With rapid expansion, HYSETCO now distributes over 23 tons of hydrogen per month and manages a fleet of more than 550 hydrogen-powered vehicles, establishing itself as a leader in sustainable mobility.
In 2024, HYSETCO partnered with clean hydrogen investor Hy24, secured nearly €200 million in funding to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions.
6
H Company
Amount raised in 2024: $220M
H Company is an artificial intelligence startup specializing in the development of advanced AI agents to enhance worker productivity. The company focuses on creating "frontier action models" that automate tasks traditionally performed by humans, aiming to improve efficiency across various industries.
The company is committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to transform business processes, reduce manual workloads, and drive innovation in task automation and decision-making.
In 2024, H Company secured $220 million in seed funding to advance its research and development efforts.
7
Alan
Amount raised in 2024: €173M
Alan is a French company that started by providing health insurance to complement the national healthcare system, helping businesses offer coverage to their employees.
By optimizing its insurance services, Alan delivers a seamless user experience, automating claim management for rapid reimbursements—sometimes within minutes. Over time, it has expanded its offerings to include doctor consultations, prescription glasses ordering, and preventive care resources for mental health and overall wellness, all accessible through its mobile app. The company also integrated AI to further enhance efficiency and productivity.
In 2024, Alan secured a €173 million investment to support its continued growth.
8
Lockall
Amount raised in 2024: €155M
Lockall is a company specializing in flexible storage solutions for individuals and businesses.
The company provides hassle-free storage with no commitments or security deposits, ensuring convenience with parking, unloading areas, and handling tools. Security is a priority, with encrypted digital key access for seamless and safe entry.
Lockall also offers “Maisons des Artisans,” dedicated spaces designed for artisans and entrepreneurs. These facilities combine storage, workshops, workspaces, and offices, fostering collaboration and business growth.
The company has raised €155 million in 2024 to support its expansion and innovation.
9
Pigment
Amount raised in 2024: $145M
Pigment is a powerful financial planning and analysis platform that helps businesses make informed, data-driven decisions.
With an intuitive and collaborative interface, Pigment allows teams to model, forecast, and visualize complex business data in real-time. By combining flexibility, ease of use, and advanced analytics, it streamlines financial processes, enhances performance, and supports strategic growth.
Pigment secured $145 million in a Series D funding round in 2024, bringing its valuation to over $1 billion.
10
Akur8
Amount raised in 2024: $120M
Akur8 is an AI-powered platform transforming insurance pricing and reserving for non-life insurers.
Its cloud-based solution has helped insurers enhance pricing speed and transparency, leading to better financial performance and risk evaluation. With the acquisition of the Arius reserving platform, Akur8 has broadened its product offerings and customer reach, strengthening its global impact.
In 2024, Akur8 secured $120 million in Series C funding, bringing its total investment to $180 million.
