CTO unveils first 5G mmWave satellite payload, pioneering space-based internet connectivity

Less than six months after securing €9.3 million in funding, Constellation Technologies & Operations (CTO) unveils its first regenerative operational payload, the Early Test.

The startup is developing a constellation of very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellites that enable telecom operators to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access from space — just as they do today with terrestrial networks.

Tested on the ground under simulated space environmental conditions, the Early Test payload has been integrated into D-Orbit’s ION satellite platform, which will allow it to operate in orbit.

It is now scheduled to be launched into space in June 2025 and marks the first-ever use of the 5G millimetre wave (5G mmWave) spectrum for high-speed, low-latency internet data transmission via satellite anywhere on the planet.

The Early Test was designed to integrate and validate CTO’s essential hardware and software technologies for high-speed connectivity.

After its assembly, it underwent rigorous testing to confirm its functionality on the ground before being successfully integrated into the satellite platform that will support its operation once deployed in orbit.

CTO provides operators with alternative access to unsaturated spectrum and a competitive edge over dominant players like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper. It positions the company as a future operator of space connectivity services, reinforcing Europe’s autonomy and competitiveness in the space telecommunications market.

According to Charles Delfieux, CEO of CTOs:

“Our regenerative 5G mmWave payload is a world first that confirms CTO’s ability to accelerate the convergence between terrestrial and space connectivity.”

CTO provides an efficient and cost-effective way to deliver high-performance connectivity in rural, remote, and underserved areas—without requiring heavy investment in expanding terrestrial networks to low-density regions.

Further, it offers a strategic alternative to large-scale constellations launched by new entrants, allowing telecom operators to manage a shared space-based telecommunications network, just as they do today with terrestrial networks. This model enables them to diversify their service offerings beyond fiber and cellular solutions.

Following its funding round, CTO has expanded its team to 30+ experts, led by a highly experienced management team in the space and telecommunications industries.

Lead image: Constellation Technologies & Operations. Photo: uncredited.







