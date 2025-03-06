Alpine Eagle raises €10.25M for air-to-air counter-drone system

German defence tech startup Alpine Eagle has raised €10.25 million in Seed funding.

Founded in 2023 by CEO Jan-Hendrik Boelens (former Airbus chief engineer, Volocopter CTO, Quantum Systems CTO) and Director Timo Breuer (former Microsoft Research, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft scientist), Alpine Eagle has developed the world’s first air-to-air counter-drone system.

Its software uses cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning, advanced sensors and computer vision, to detect, classify and neutralise hostile drones, including small drones and loitering munitions.

Military drone use has surged in recent years against a resurgence of global conflicts, including the Ukraine war.

Recent events, such as suspected Russian drone sightings over a key German military base and drone incidents near US Air Force bases in the UK, have also underscored the need for countermeasures for non-military use such as protecting critical national infrastructure and global supply chains. This week Germany announced plans to relax limitations on borrowing to increase military and infrastructure spending by hundreds of billions of dollars.

An agnostic full stack platform

Alpine Eagle’s Sentinel-OS Counter-UAS software stack offers a unique, agnostic platform that integrates with both off-the-shelf and bespoke hardware, allowing for rapid deployment and customisation to specific needs.

The full-stack platform provides early warning capabilities and is designed for operation in contested environments.

Detection and classification, alongside defensive swarm capabilities, are enabled through a number of active and passive sensors that can be fully scaled to different threat scenarios.

Alpine Eagle is also developing the ability to intercept drones at a stand-off distance as part of its mission to build defences against the rise of low-cost drones to protect human lives not only in war but in peace time as well.

“Five years until we see fully automated drone engagement”

Jan-Hendrik Boelens, co-founder and CEO of Alpine Eagle, said:

“It took around 50 years to get from the biplanes used in WW1 to modern fighter jets. Yet, with the development of technology and low-cost hardware, it will take less than five years before we see fully automated drone-on-drone engagements.”

With the rapid evolution of drone warfare, the company sees an enormous demand for systems to provide affordable and scalable defensive capabilities.

“In the rapidly changing geopolitical environment, Europe needs innovation in defence more than ever. We are the European defence tech startup that will provide the technological means to ensure the security and stability of our continent.”

IQ Capital led the funding. HTGF, Expeditions Fund and Sentris Capital also participated in the round, along with previous investors General Catalyst and HCVC, which led Alpine Eagle’s Pre-Seed.

Archie Muirhead, Partner at IQ Capital, said:

“What the Alpine Eagle team has managed to deliver in under 18 months is extraordinary and with this additional capital we look forward to supporting them to provide further resilience capacity to allied nations and organisations threatened by unmanned systems.”

Major General Rupert Jones, said:

“The character of war is changing at an extraordinary pace, not least due to the proliferation of unmanned systems. Threats are growing and evolving every day. European Defence start-ups, like Alpine Eagle, are at the forefront of technical and capability developments. It is vital that European governments collaborate with them to accelerate the growth of a resilient European Defence industry.”

Alexandre Flamant, Partner at HCVC, said:

“From a pre-seed pitch less than two years ago to winning contracts with the German Army, we’re proud to continue backing this European defence story.”

Since launching, Alpine Eagle has brought on customers, including the German military (Bundeswehr) and achieved 7-digit revenues in the first 12 months of operation.

The new funding will enable greater hiring and support Alpine Eagle’s expansion outside Germany.

