Gleamer acquires Pixyl and Caerus Medical: a leap forward in AI-driven radiology

French AI medical imaging company Gleamer has acquired Pixyl, a pioneer in FDA- and CE-cleared Neuro MRI applications, and Caerus Medical, developer of cutting-edge Lumbar MRI AI solutions.

These strategic acquisitions position Gleamer with an unmatched, proprietary suite of solutions covering all core imaging modalities—X-ray, Mammography, CT, and now, MRI.

With these acquisitions Gleamer provides radiologists with best-in-class tools that optimise efficiency, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and accelerate patient care.

“With the addition of Pixyl and Caerus Medical, Gleamer now offers the most extensive proprietary AI-driven imaging portfolio in the industry. This move marks a transformative leap forward, empowering radiologists with cutting-edge MRI applications while strengthening our leadership in medical imaging AI,” said Christian Allouche, CEO and co-founder of Gleamer.

Pixyl, an award-winning innovator in brain MRI analysis, is recognised for its flagship product Pixyl.Neuro, which has already gained significant traction.

The software enables the early detection of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, unlocking life-changing opportunities for early intervention. With new reimbursement pathways emerging in the US, Pixyl’s solutions are poised for rapid adoption.

"Joining Gleamer amplifies the impact of our technology, bringing our breakthrough MRI applications to a global audience,” said Senan Doyle, CEO of Pixyl.

“Together, we are setting new standards in AI-powered radiology and driving the future of neuroimaging.”

Caerus Medical’s AI technology transforms lumbar spine MRI interpretation, offering unparalleled precision in detecting all relevant findings (disc herniation, stenosis, spondylolisthesis etc.). This enhances workflow efficiency and diagnostic reliability, streamlining the reporting process for radiologists.

According to David Vittecoq, CEO of Caerus Medical:

“This collaboration will fast-track the deployment of our lumbar MRI application and drive groundbreaking advancements in musculoskeletal imaging.”

With these acquisitions, Gleamer’s global workforce surpasses 100 employees across seven countries, bolstering its MRI research and development efforts.





