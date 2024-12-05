Gleamer secures €4.5M for radiology AI

French medtech Gleamer has announced it will invest €18M in its project “OncoView” to diagnose cancer, and has secured €4.5M in co-funding from the French government.

The product will see the capital invested over five years.“OncoView” is designed to assist radiologists in interpreting oncology CT scans.

Gleamer, a global leader in AI for medical imaging, has been chosen by the French government to drive innovation as part of the “Digital Health” initiative. The company has been selected as one of the France 2030 laureates for its project "OncoView".

Designed to optimise the interpretation of oncology CT scans, OncoView will expand the capabilities of the Gleamer Copilot by developing an innovative AI solution dedicated to fighting cancer. The project will see a total investment of €18m, including €4.5m co-financed by the French government.

Launched by the government, the France 2030 program is supported by a total budget of €7.5bn to accelerate innovation in key sectors, such as healthcare.

Gleamer’s product development is driven by collaboration with leading French healthcare institutions, a network of industrial partners, and an R&D team specializing in AI, data, and clinical research.

“In ten years, artificial intelligence will be indispensable for interpreting every radiology examination. Studies have confirmed its value: AI boosts both productivity and reliability. Being named a laureate of the France 2030 program is a dual recognition for us - of the strength of our technology, highly acclaimed in France and internationally, and of our pivotal role in shaping the future of radiology. This strategic support will enable us to expand our applications with a new generation of AI solutions specifically dedicated to cancer imaging needs.” explained Christian Allouche, co-founder and CEO of Gleamer.

OncoView aims to improve diagnostic accuracy by addressing gaps where a significant number of cancerous lesions remain undetected, while providing reliable and consistent evaluations of treatment outcomes.

With an overall investment of €18M over five years, Gleamer is developing a suite of AI applications for the detection, measurement, and monitoring of cancerous lesions, starting with lung and bone lesions, two of the most common metastatic sites.