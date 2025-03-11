Start Networking Before the Summit with the Tech.eu Events App

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is just around the corner, taking place on March 25-26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. With a packed schedule of insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and industry-leading speakers, making the most of your time at the event is key. That’s where the Tech.eu Events app comes in.

Streamline Your Networking Experience

Building a strong network doesn’t happen overnight, but with the Tech.eu Events app, you can get a head start before you even step into the venue. The app, developed by the Webrazzi Technology team, is designed to help attendees connect, schedule meetings, and navigate the event seamlessly.

By exploring attendee profiles and viewing headshots, you can put faces to names and make meaningful connections in advance. The built-in chat and meeting request features make it easy to reach out to fellow attendees, propose a time to meet, and set up discussions that matter to you. No more endless email threads—just simple and effective networking at your fingertips.

Access to Programme Details and Personalized Scheduling

The Tech.eu Events app also gives you full access to the event agenda, including session timings, topics, and speaker information. Plan your summit experience by selecting the keynotes, panels, and discussions that align with your interests, and coordinate with like-minded attendees to maximize your experience.

Seamless Entry with QR Code Check-In

No need for printed tickets or business cards—the Tech.eu Events app keeps everything digital. Your unique QR code, accessible directly from the homepage, serves as your entry pass and networking card, making check-in quick and hassle-free.

Download the Tech.eu Events App and Get Ready

Haven’t secured your ticket yet? There’s still time! Get yours now and download the Tech.eu Events app on App Store and Google Play to start making connections before the summit even begins. With all the essential tools at your fingertips, you’ll be ready to maximize your experience at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025—the ultimate event for the global tech community.

See you in London on March 25-26!