OTB Ventures expands its reach with the launch of a Luxembourg office

Pan-European deeptech VC fund OTB is expanding its reach with the launch of its Luxembourg office and the hiring of three new team members from the Promus team to support the firm’s efforts in the region: Jeremy Teboul, Estelle Godard, and Kateryna Lopatynska.

Established in 2017, OTB Ventures specialises in Series A and late seed funding. It currently manages over €350 million and will now have three offices across Warsaw, Amsterdam, and Luxembourg, with a total of 16 staff members.

The new team members will bring valuable experience covering earlier-stage (Pre-seed and Seed) investment in robotics, space tech, enterprise automation, and AI, all key OTB focus areas.

OTB currently invests in various companies, such as Hydrosat and ICEYE. It has also successfully exited companies, including Minit and BabbleLabs to the likes of Microsoft and Cisco, respectively.

Adam Niewinski and Marcin Hejka, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at OTB Ventures, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Jeremy, Estelle, and Kateryna to the team as we expand our presence with our new Luxembourg office. Their addition strengthens OTB’s ability to support breakthrough innovation across Europe. With their presence and capabilities, OTB Ventures further solidifies its position as a leading pan-European deep tech investor.”

Jeremy Teboul, new Partner at OTB Ventures, on behalf of the three new joiners, added: