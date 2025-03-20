Guide: What’s Coming Up at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025?

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is just around the corner! As the countdown speeds up, so does our excitement for one of the most anticipated events in the European tech ecosystem. We know that a great conference experience goes beyond just content. That’s why we’ve prepared this guide to help you navigate everything from arrival to networking opportunities, ensuring you make the most of your time at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025.

March 25 – First day of the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

On March 25, the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 kicks off at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, followed by an exclusive VIP Reception in the evening. The conference will feature insightful sessions and networking opportunities throughout the day. Speakers, sponsors, and influential figures from the tech and startup ecosystem, including key investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, will gather at the elegant 116 Pall Mall for a special VIP reception, setting the stage for high-level networking in this historic venue.

The Queen Elizabeth II Centre is uniquely situated in the heart of London, right in the shadow of iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and the London Eye. Its central location offers easy access, with just a five-minute walk to the River Thames. Surrounded by excellent transport links, attendees can effortlessly reach the venue from various parts of the capital, making it convenient for both local and international guests.

March 26, 2025 – Second day of the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

On March 26, we continue the momentum at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre for a full day of innovative discussions, networking, and exploration of the latest trends in tech, entrepreneurship, and investment. The agenda is already live, featuring an impressive lineup of speakers and sessions.

Networking & Tech.eu Events App

We believe that conferences are just as much about the people as they are about the content. With the Tech.eu Events App, you’ll have access to the full agenda, speaker details, and networking tools that allow you to connect with other attendees, arrange meetings, and stay updated on everything happening during the event.

See You at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025. If you haven’t secured your ticket yet, now is the time. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping the future of European tech. See you in London!

