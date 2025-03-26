What Happened on the Second Day of the Tech.eu Summit London 2025?

The second and final day of the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, held on March 26, successfully wrapped up showcasing Europe’s most promising startups and cutting-edge innovations. With insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities, the day was packed with notable panels, presentations, and a big announcement for the future of the Tech.eu Summit.

Panels and Discussions on Day 2

Tech to Tackle the Global Waste Crisis: An AI Success Story

Ambarish Mitra (Co-Founder, Greyparrot), took the stage to share an inspiring story of how AI is being leveraged to tackle the global waste crisis. He outlined how his company’s AI-powered solutions help optimize recycling efforts and reduce waste, highlighting the critical role of technology in creating a more sustainable future.

Defence Tech Startups: What’s Next for 2025?

This panel, featuring Alexandre Flamant (Partner, HCVC), Mike Butcher (Editor At Large, TechCrunch), Samuel Burrell (Partner, Expeditions Fund), and Sinead O’Sullivan (Space and Defense Economist), explored the rapidly growing defence tech sector. The discussion focused on the upcoming challenges and opportunities for startups in the defence industry, as well as how innovation can enhance global security.

The State of Early-Stage VC

Cem Sertoglu Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bek Ventures, and Tech Journalist Monty Munford, examined the current state of early-stage venture capital. The panel provided crucial insights into the changing dynamics of early-stage funding and the importance of understanding market trends for emerging startups.

Adaptation Tech: The Next (Needed) Frontier for Climate Tech

Christian Hernandez Gallardo (Co-Founder and Partner, 2150), John McKenna (Co-Founder and CEO, Sees AI), and Manuel Vicente (VP Commercial Strategy & Ops, Climate X) engaged in a discussion on adaptation tech in the climate tech sector. They addressed how innovative technologies can support industries and communities in adapting to climate change, opening up new opportunities for investment in this critical area.

Visibility, Influence & Growth: Strategies for Female Founders

Julija (JJ) Jegorova, Founder and CEO of Black Unicorn PR, and Rose Hulse, Founder and CEO of ScreenHits TV, led a dynamic conversation on how female founders can achieve greater visibility, influence, and growth in the tech ecosystem. Their insights on overcoming the unique challenges faced by female entrepreneurs were both inspiring and practical.

Deep Dive in the European FoodTech Ecosystem

Ali Morrow (Partner, Clay Capital), Dr. Kaly Chatakondu (Global Commercial Director, Arborea), and Valentin Marin (Head of Operations, Bpifrance EuroQuity) discussed the evolving European FoodTech ecosystem. The panel highlighted the trends and investment opportunities shaping the future of food innovation, from sustainable farming practices to new food production technologies.

Funding the Future: Top Trends from the Female Innovation Index 2025

Agata Nowicka (Managing Partner, Visionaries Female Foundry) and Katharina Lix (Head of AI Products & Strategy, QuantCo) provided an in-depth look at the emerging trends from the 2025 Female Innovation Index. They discussed the increasing importance of diversity in innovation and how female-led startups are shaping the future of industries like AI and tech.

Winning in Venture: What It Takes to Build and Scale a Category Leader

Cate Lawrence (Senior Writer, Tech.eu), Dinika Mahtani (Partner, Cherry Ventures), and Hussein Kanji (Partner, Hoxton Ventures) shared their expertise on how startups can scale to become category leaders. The conversation focused on the essential strategies for building a strong, scalable business and attracting investors.

The Pace of Change: Building the Strength and Stability to Adapt

This panel, featuring Isabella Yamamoto (Principal, Visionaries Club), Lucy Adams (Writer, Tech.eu), Lyubov Guk (Founding Partner, Blue Lake VC), and Peter Garraghan (Co-Founder and CEO, Mindgard), tackled how companies can build resilience in times of rapid change. They provided practical advice on adapting to evolving markets while maintaining a stable and sustainable business model.

Scaling AI & Deep Tech: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Investor’s Perspective

Itxaso Del Palacio (General Partner, Notion), James McAulay (Head of Creator Growth, ElevenLabs), and Lucy Adams (Writer, Tech.eu) delved into the challenges and opportunities of scaling AI and deep tech startups. From funding strategies to market adoption, they discussed how investors view the AI space and what startups need to consider when scaling these technologies.

EU Inc & the Future of European Competitiveness in a Global Market

Cate Lawrence (Senior Writer, Tech.eu), Iwona Biernat (Policy Advocate & Legal Strategist, EU-Inc Petition), Laura Waldenstrom (Principal, Earlybird), and Michael Jackson (Venture Partner, Multiple Capital) explored the future of European competitiveness on the global stage. They discussed the steps Europe must take to maintain its position as a leader in innovation and ensure its continued relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Deciding Where to Anchor and Grow Your Startup: A Comparative Look at the UK, Europe, and MENA

Firat Isbecer (Co-Founder and CEO, Commencis), Luca Cartechini (Co-Founder and CEO, Shop Circle), Nadir Khamissa (Co-Founder and Chair, Hello Group), and Yana Abramova (Founder and General Partner, Pretiosum Ventures) compared the startup ecosystems in the UK, Europe, and MENA regions. They discussed the pros and cons of each region for new startups and the factors that entrepreneurs should consider when deciding where to scale their business.

Startup Presentations

On the second day, several innovative startups took the stage to present their groundbreaking ideas. The startups that showcased their products and solutions to investors and attendees included:

THIER

Doctorsa

Biostream

Emissium

HalioGen Power

Zelt

Reputy

Each startup had the opportunity to demonstrate their unique innovations and engage with potential investors, gaining valuable exposure to the global startup ecosystem.

Announcement of the Tech.eu Summit London 2026 Dates

In addition to the engaging discussions and startup pitches, a major announcement was made regarding the Tech.eu Summit London 2026. We are excited to confirm that next year’s summit will take place on April 21-22, 2026. Mark your calendars for what promises to be another landmark event in the European tech ecosystem. We look forward to seeing you there!

See You Next Year!

The second day of the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 was a resounding success, filled with forward-thinking panels, inspiring startup presentations, and key announcements. As we wrap up this year’s event, we are already looking forward to the next edition in 2026. Until then, stay connected, keep innovating, and we’ll see you next year!