The Tech.eu Summit London 2026 dates revealed! Add to your calendar and book now for early benefits

As the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 continues to bring together top innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs, we are excited to share a major announcement from the stage today. The dates for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026 have officially been confirmed!

The Tech.eu Summit London 2026 will take place on April 21 - 22, 2026, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, maintaining its tradition of being hosted at one of the city’s most prestigious venues.

Following the success of this year’s event, which showcased insightful discussions and high-profile speakers, the startup pitches on the main stage were exceptional. We’re confident that next year, our community will grow even bigger and more impactful.

Attendees will experience cutting-edge panels, exclusive networking opportunities, and the chance to explore the latest trends shaping the global tech landscape.

Stay tuned for more details on speakers and topics in the coming months. In the meantime, First Mover Tickets for Tech.eu Summit London 2026 are now available! Book your place today and be part of next year’s leading tech event. We can’t wait to welcome you again on April 21 - 22, 2026!