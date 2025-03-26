Smart lockers, smarter software: Bloq.it’s AI-driven push to redefine last-mile delivery

Bloq.it is a Portuguese startup quietly powering some of Europe’s fastest-growing smart locker networks.

I spoke to the founder and CEO, Miha Jagodic to learn how Bloq.it evolved from a local idea into a global logistics enabler, supporting giants like Vinted and DHL, and why the company is betting big on software, AI, and a future where lockers do far more than hold parcels.

Founded in February 2019 and HQ'ed in Lisbon, the first iteration of Bloq.it was a smart locker where people could safely store items in outdoor public areas.

According to Jagodic, the team originally aimed to just build an agnostic parcel locker network. But there simply wasn’t an appropriate solution on the market, so they developed everything from scratch: software, hardware, and the entire platform.

He admits, “It was a harder route, but it resulted in one of the best solutions available.”

From the beginning, the company has offered an end-to-end solution—hardware, software, deployment, and maintenance.

Today Bloq.it offers an end-to-end smart locker network solution comprising hardware, software and operational services to help companies build bespoke smart locker networks for their end-customers and to enable more efficient and economical parcel delivery.

Its core differentiator has always been software. Jagodic explained:

“For a long time, we were the only locker company focused specifically on smart locker software, which is a niche within a niche.”

Most legacy players were hardware factories that later tried to add software via consultancy partnerships, resulting in narrow, inflexible systems.

“Ours is the first truly hardware-agnostic and courier-agnostic solution. We can integrate with multiple manufacturers and delivery partners within a single network.”

The software provides advanced data collection, customisable interfaces — even at the individual locker level — and powerful backend tools. It’s also built with scalability and reliability in mind.

How COVID-19 fueled locker delivery boom

As COVID-19 resulted in the closure of non-essential brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce exploded globally, and parcel lockers became one of the most viable alternatives for delivery for logistics and retail companies.

Bloq.it found itself in a rapidly growing industry with a strong product at the perfect time.

In 2022, the company piloted with Vinted Go, the logistics arm of Europe's leading second-hand fashion marketplace, Vinted.

Vinted Go swiftly moved from contract signing to deploying the first lockers in France within just two months.

The collaboration led to the creation of the V-Locker, a bespoke solution optimised for small parcels, featuring 47 compartments within a compact 0.48 m² footprint. Designed for ease of use, these lockers facilitate quick drop-offs and pickups, integrating seamlessly with Vinted's marketplace infrastructure. ​

Over 500 new lockers were deployed in France within a single month, averaging more than 100 installations per week.

Jagodic shared:

“We now manage over 5,000 lockers for them. Their growth has been a major driver for ours.”

Other clients include logistics multinationals DHL and GLS.

I was curious about durability and performance – the lockers near me in Berlin are outdoors in all weather.

Jagodic explained that the company sees over 180,000 users across its networks on a peak day.

“That’s a lot of interaction with physical hardware. We work with highly experienced factories in Portugal and Lithuania specialising in outdoor metal products. The challenge isn’t just durability — it’s about achieving the best price-performance ratio. You could build a tank, sure, but it wouldn’t make economic sense. So our focus is on smart, cost-effective design.”

100 packages, one stop

In line with the growing emphasis on last-mile delivery in urban areas, Bloq.it sees a growing demand for lockers. Lockers reduce miles driven and let couriers deliver 100 packages in one stop instead of 100 separate doorsteps. According to Jagodic, the more lockers are deployed, the more adoption grows—it’s a network effect.

“When lockers are close to people, in what we call “slippers distance,” they’re used heavily and appreciated.”

Here in Germany, where the postal service DHL, was recently on strike, worker unions are discussing with employees the increased use of lockers to reduce the number of parcels delivered to thousands of apartment buildings — many of which lack elevators.

The company is also embedding AI into their software to solve the challenge of total cost of ownership.

According to Jagodic, its AI features can predict maintenance needs, allowing operators to optimise their servicing schedules and reduce operational costs.

“It’s all about keeping the network efficient and reliable over time.”

The next big thing in smart storage solutions

Bloq.it's most recent innovation is an autonomous smart locker, designed to operate entirely off-grid and without the need for additional power sources.

Unlike traditional battery-powered lockers that often compromise on features, NEXT offers a comprehensive suite of functionalities without sacrificing performance.

Key features include a 10-inch colour touchscreen, AI-powered wake-up functions, barcode/QR code readers, and optional add-ons like surveillance cameras and POS terminals. ​

One of NEXT's standout innovations is its swappable rechargeable battery system, engineered to last over a year between charges and boasting a lifespan of 10 years.

This off-grid capability allows for flexible placement, eliminating the constraints of fixed power sources.

The locker also features an integrated concrete base, enabling installation in under 15 minutes without the need for extensive site preparation, thereby reducing deployment costs and accelerating network expansion. ​

Last month, Bloq.it partnered with DeinFach to launch an ambitious open locker network across Germany. The initiative is designed to be courier-agnostic and fully open-access, allowing any logistics provider, retailer, or local business to use the lockers. The network will serve a wide range of use cases, from traditional parcel delivery and click-and-collect to future applications like consumer-to-consumer (C2C) exchanges.

Jagodic detailed, "That’s why our focus remains on the software — it needs to be future-proof.”

The company is expanding into new markets like Benelux, Iberia, and the UK.

Bloq.it doubles down on independence, eyes market leadership and IPO

The company is humble about its success. Jagodic admits that it had acquisition offers, even from larger competitors, “but we’ve always declined.”

“We truly believe in this space and want to be the ones to consolidate the market. Today, we’re the only company working with multiple brands like Vinted, DHL, and GLS. Our long-term goal is to become the largest player in the market—and eventually go public. It’s not the trendy path, but it’s our vision.”

The company has had a positive cash flow since its first year on the market in 2021.

“We’ve raised over €10 million so far, and all of it has gone into growth. We run extremely efficient funding rounds, which gives us the freedom to grow on our own terms."

In 2024 the company experienced 100 per cent y-o-y revenue growth (from €16.4 million in 2023 to €35 million in 2024. It expanded its network, adding over 5,000 new lockers — a 290 per cent y-o-y increase.

The company aims to be the Number 1 smart locker worldwide by 2026.

Lead image: Bloq.it. Photo: uncredited.