Gen Z meets the workplace: All Gravy secures $2.9M to replace outdated frontline tech

Danish startup All Gravy has raised $2.9 million to scale its Gen Z-first, AI-powered platform for frontline workers, accelerating UK expansion after signing major brands like Dishoom, Pizza Pilgrims, Honest Burgers and Ottolenghi.

Frontline industries are struggling due to rising labor costs, high employee turnover, and outdated tech.

According to All Gravy, Gen Z is to being augmented by AI in any task – whether it’s doing homework, getting a perfect soft-boiled egg or planning a vacation. When they join a company, they expect to be guided in the same way but are met with outdated, clunky systems and shoulder-to-shoulder training.

"It’s insane that in 2025, we’re still forcing employees to download seven (terrible) apps just to pour a pint," says Jonatan Rasmussen, CEO and co-founder of All Gravy.

“Gen Z is used to TikTok, Instagram, and ChatGPT, but when they enter the workforce, they’re met with outdated pen and paper in restaurants and retail stores. We’re building tech that augments human intelligence, by developing and training it on the specific issues that arise at each individual customer and adapting to the needs of the employees.”

All Gravy is an all-in-one employee app that helps retailers and restaurants streamline communications, operations and learning. Founded in 2020 by Jonatan Mark Rasmussen and Kristian Lundager, All Gravy is headquartered in Copenhagen, and has grown over 3x revenue in the last 12 months. The company is used at more than 1000 shops & restaurants across the globe.

All Gravy collects data through all parts of a hospitality business and uses AI to enhance productivity and augment decision-making.

With the All Gravy AI assistant, frontline workers get an endlessly patient and experienced colleague at their fingertips. Over time, taking in data from across the workspace, the AI will also start to act as the managers’ experienced advisor, ultimately becoming better leaders for their employees.

Scale Capital and Moonfire Ventures co-led the funding, with participation from other prominent investors, including Nordic Makers’ Alexander Aghassipour (co-founder of Zendesk), Jeppe Rindom (co-founder of Pleo) and Fredrik Hjelm (co-founder of Voi).

Mattias Ljungman, Partner at Moonfire, says:

"We back companies that don’t just enhance existing solutions but fundamentally reshape industries. All Gravy is doing exactly that for frontline work. Their early traction isn’t just impressive – it’s proof that AI-driven solutions are setting a new standard for the future of work."

Judith Schrader, Investor at Scale Capital, adds: “Frontline work is one of the last major industries yet to be transformed by AI. Jonatan and his team have built something that’s already making a real impact, and we believe they have the potential to define this category.”

With fresh funding in place, All Gravy is continuing to scale across the UK, bringing AI-powered workforce management to businesses looking for a better way to engage and retain their teams.



Lead image: All Gravy. Photo: uncredited.