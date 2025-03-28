AXA France partners with Shares to simplify corporate savings plans

AXA France has entered a strategic partnership with fintech startup Shares to combine both their corporate savings offerings.

This collaboration aims to deliver a digital platform that simplifies and enhances how French companies and their employees manage employee savings and retirement plans.

This partnership comes on the heels of a significant commitment by AXA France to invest in French startups. In October 2024, AXA joined forces with seven other major French companies, pledging to invest €685 million in French Tech startups by mid-2026. This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster technological innovation and support the growth of the country's startup ecosystem. In addition to this collaboration with Shares, AXA has also made investments in various other tech startups.

"We are excited to partner with Shares, a disruptive player in the French fintech scene, to offer companies and employees a comprehensive solution for managing their savings," said Rim Ennajar-Sayadi, Director of Corporate and Retirement Savings at AXA France.

"This partnership aligns with our strategic vision and the French 'Value Sharing Act,' enabling us to accelerate our efforts to overhaul client interfaces and better serve the market amid regulatory changes."

"At Shares, our mission is to make investing more accessible and engaging. Partnering with AXA France allows us to apply our robust, simple, and intuitive platform to the employee savings space, offering both businesses and employees a more efficient experience," said Benjamin Chemla, CEO and co-founder of Shares.

Julie Huguet, Director of the French Tech Mission, lauded the partnership: "This collaboration between AXA France and Shares is a prime example of how major corporations and startups can work together to develop innovative solutions that enhance the competitiveness and growth of our economy. Congratulations to both AXA and Shares on this exciting venture."

