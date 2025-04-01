"legacytech" Legacy Compass secures £60,000 for end-of-life planning platform

London-based Legacy Compass has secured £60,000 in funding from Bethnal Green Ventures’ (BGV) Tech for Good Programme.

The company, founded by Natalia Pazzaglia, is on a mission to transform end-of-life planning by combining storytelling, human-centered design, and AI-powered "emotional intelligence". With this investment, Legacy Compass will expand its platform, which simplifies the process of planning for the future.

With this investment, Legacy Compass is poised to expand its platform’s capabilities, particularly in the areas of AI and trauma-informed design. The company plans to broaden its business-to-business (B2B) offerings, integrating its solution into employee well-being programs, and continuing to refine its services through clinical and behavioral research.

The funding comes at a time when the market is seeing a growing need for digital solutions in the often-difficult area of legacy planning. According to projections, one in five people will be diagnosed with serious illnesses such as cancer or dementia by 2040, and the administrative burden on bereaved families in the UK can last for up to 15 months after a loss.

Through its platform, individuals and organizations can create and store audio memories, digital messages, and end-of-life preferences. The platform’s use of sentiment analysis helps to guide users through the emotional and administrative complexities of end-of-life planning, ensuring that both the practical and emotional needs are addressed in one seamless experience.

Natalia Pazzaglia, Founder and CEO of Legacy Compass, commented on the significance of the funding: “This funding is a transformative moment for Legacy Compass. End-of-life planning is often met with avoidance, but it should be an opportunity to reflect, connect, and prepare with clarity. With Bethnal Green Ventures’ support, we are one step closer to making this process accessible, empowering, and human-centered for individuals and families worldwide.”

The partnership with BGV is significant, as the firm has long been a champion of “tech for good” initiatives, backing ventures that use technology to solve real-world problems with scalable, impactful solutions.

Paul Miller, CEO and Managing Partner at Bethnal Green Ventures, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Legacy Compass embodies the principles of our Tech for Good programme—leveraging technology to solve real-world challenges while ensuring scalability and impact. The innovative, human-centered approach of Legacy Compass addresses a pressing societal need, and Natalia has built a visionary product that has the potential to redefine the legacy and end-of-life sector. We are excited to support the team in its next phase of growth.”