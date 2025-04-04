Insurtech GRACE secures €5.9M Seed to protect luxury items

GRACE, a Franco-Swiss fintech specialising in luxury item protection, has closed its €5.9M Seed round.

The round was led by FinTech Collective and Speedinvest, with participation from Firstminute Capital, Purple, Kima Ventures, Bpifrance, and others including a16z and Sequoia through their Scout Program.

GRACE aims to close the gap in luxury item insurance by offering complimentary coverage against theft and loss. This protection is automatically activated from the moment of purchase. According to The Watch Register, the value of stolen luxury goods has risen by 236 percent year-over-year.

The company’s platform, enhanced by AI, allows clients to file claims in minutes, with resolution typically occurring in just a few days. GRACE also ensures that protection follows the product even if it is gifted.

By the end of 2025, GRACE has projected to cover over 200,000 luxury items by partnering with leading luxury brands and a major luxury group. The company has partnered with Chubb, a global insurance leader, in order to scale internationally.

“Existing solutions lack adaptability, global coverage, and seamless integration within the customer journey — three elements that are nonetheless essential to the luxury industry,” said Quentin Roy, CEO of GRACE. "The alarming rise in luxury theft is undermining customer confidence and brand experience, and GRACE is poised to address these challenges with a better, faster solution.”

Beyond providing protection, the platform allows brands to collect customer data, which is often difficult to access through traditional distribution channels such as multi-brand partners, retail, gifting, or resale. They use this data to inform brands about their customers.