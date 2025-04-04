March 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies secured €5.7 billion in funding in March 2025. Although the number of deals dropped by around 30 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, the total funds raised remained steady. However, in comparison to 2023, the deal count remained unchanged, while the total amount raised surged by 30 per cent. This points to a trend of larger investments per deal, potentially reflecting shifts in investor strategies or market conditions.
March 2025 sees gaming take the top slot in terms of investment volume in European tech startups (€1.2 billion raised), garnering 19.6 per cent of the monthly total.
Rahul Parekh, Partner at 2150 , commented on the March numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our March Tech.eu Pulse , a compact version of the monthly report:
At 2150, our commitment to scaling solutions that redefine the urban environment has never been stronger. The past year has reinforced the need for capital that aligns with deep technological shifts, especially in the built environment, climate resilience, and resource efficiency.
While market volatility has tested investor confidence, it has also clarified where real, long-term value lies. The push towards AI-driven efficiencies, circular economies and decarbonisation of industries continues to gain momentum, drawing institutional interest in companies solving fundamental challenges.
At 2150, we see this as a defining moment to double down on the convergence of climate technology and urban transformation in Europe and beyond.
For his more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our March report .
And here is the list of the 10 biggest European tech deals in March, which collected together around 56 per cent of the total amount collected this month.
1
Ubisoft (France)
Amount raised: $1.25B
Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a video game publisher renowned for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across various platforms, including consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets.
The company's diverse portfolio features acclaimed franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Just Dance, and the Tom Clancy series, which have achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. Ubisoft is dedicated to enriching players' lives by developing high-quality games that resonate with various personalities, fostering community engagement, and promoting learning through fun experiences.
In March 2025, the company received $1.25 billion for a new Ubisoft operating division.
2
Isomorphic Labs (UK)
Amount raised: $600M
Isomorphic Labs is an Alphabet-owned company dedicated to reimagining drug discovery through advanced artificial intelligence.
Building upon the success of DeepMind's AlphaFold system, Isomorphic Labs employs AI to model complex biological phenomena, aiming to design novel molecules and develop innovative medicines to treat and cure various diseases.
In March 2025, the company secured $600 million in its first external funding round led by Thrive Capital, with participation from Google Ventures and additional backing from Alphabet. This investment is intended to accelerate the development of their AI-driven drug design engine and advance clinical development programs.
The company plans to have its first AI-designed drug in clinical trials by the end of 2025, focusing on major disease areas such as oncology, cardiovascular conditions, and neurodegeneration.
3
EcoDataCenter (Sweden)
Amount raised: €450M
EcoDataCenter is a Swedish provider of sustainable digital infrastructure solutions.
The company designs, builds, and operates facilities powered entirely by renewable energy, offering services such as colocation, high-performance computing (HPC), and wholesale/hyperscale solutions. Their operations are distinguished by innovative designs that integrate surplus heat reuse, contributing to the circular economy.
With additional sites in Stockholm and Piteå, EcoDataCenter continues to expand its capacity to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally responsible data centre solutions.
In March 2025, the company secured €450 million to drive green data infrastructure.
4
Abound (UK)
Amount raised: £250M
Abound is a UK-based financial technology company committed to increasing access to affordable personal loans.
Unlike traditional lenders that rely solely on credit scores, Abound evaluates a borrower's complete financial situation—including income, spending habits, and overall affordability—to offer fair and flexible lending solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and Open Banking technology, Abound provides personalized loan options with interest rates ranging from 15.8% to 25.8%, aiming to reduce borrowing costs and promote long-term financial health for its customers.
The company raised £250 million in funding which will boost the company’s total lending capacity to £1.6 billion.
5
AMBOSS (Germany)
Amount raised: €240M
AMBOSS is a global medical knowledge platform founded in 2012 by physicians to empower healthcare professionals worldwide with accurate, accessible medical information.
Serving as both a learning resource and a clinical decision support tool, AMBOSS assists medical students in exam preparation and supports clinicians in delivering optimal patient care. As of 2025, the platform is utilized by over one million users in more than 180 countries.
In March 2025, AMBOSS secured a €240 million financing round to expand its offerings to nurses and other healthcare professionals, furthering its mission to improve patient outcomes globally.
6
Quantexa (UK)
Amount raised: $175M
Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context.
The company's Decision Intelligence Platform enables businesses to unify and analyze vast amounts of data, uncover hidden risks, and identify new opportunities. Quantexa's solutions have been adopted across various industries, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and the public sector.
In March 2025, Quantexa secured £140 million in funding, led by Teachers' Venture Growth, to support its expansion in the Americas and potential acquisitions, valuing the company at over £2 billion.
7
GoByBike (Finland)
Amount raised: €125M
GoByBike offers a comprehensive solution that simplifies the process of providing bicycles as a tax-free employee benefit. Their unique approach ensures ease and simplicity for all parties involved, including employees, employers, and bicycle retailers.
The company's extensive network includes over 600 bicycle shops in Finland and more than 100 online stores across the EU, providing employees with a wide selection of bicycles to choose from. Additionally, maintenance services are available at over 400 locations throughout Finland, ensuring ongoing support for users.
GoByBike's mission is to promote sustainable and healthy commuting options, contributing to a more active and environmentally friendly society.
In March 2025, GoByBike secured a €125 million loan financing arrangement from global asset-based private credit specialist Castlelake and Santander CIB, significantly expanding its capacity to offer benefit bicycles to Finnish employers and employees.
8
Factorial (Spain)
Amount raised: $120M
Factorial is a technology company specialized in providing human resources software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, helping them automate processes such as absence management, payroll, and document handling, allowing them to focus more strategically on team development.
Its comprehensive platform covers not only human resources management but also project management, training, and expense control, incorporating artificial intelligence technologies to optimize administrative and financial processes.
In March 2025, the company secured a $120 million investment from General Catalyst, bringing its total funding to $200 million. This investment aims to strengthen its presence in key European markets such as Germany, France, and Italy.
Factorial's mission is to transform business management, enabling organizations to focus on growth and talent development while automating and simplifying administrative tasks.
9
Mews (Netherlands)
Amount raised: $75M
Mews is a hospitality technology company that offers a cloud-based property management system (PMS) designed to streamline hotel operations and enhance guest experiences.
Mews' platform automates front-of-house, back-office, and housekeeping tasks, providing intuitive reservation management, mobile housekeeping solutions, and interactive reporting tools.
Mews serves over 5,500 hospitality brands worldwide, with legal and fiscal compliance in more than 40 countries. The company's mission is to transform the hospitality industry by providing innovative, user-friendly solutions that reduce administrative tasks, allowing staff to focus more on delivering exceptional guest experiences.
The company secured $75 million in funding, which will be used to expand its presence in the U.S. and DACH regions, accelerate platform innovation with AI-driven revenue management features, and support strategic acquisitions and R&D efforts.
10
Sateliot (Spain)
Amount raised: €70M
Sateliot is a Spanish satellite communications company pioneering the integration of 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) to provide global connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
By leveraging a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, Sateliot extends IoT network coverage to remote and underserved regions, ensuring seamless data transmission worldwide.
The company collaborates with telecommunications operators to enhance their services with NTN capabilities, facilitating the development of innovative applications across various industries, including agriculture, logistics, and environmental monitoring.
The company raised €70 million in its Series B round to deploy over 100 satellites, providing global connectivity, especially in remote areas, with a focus on defence and cybersecurity.
