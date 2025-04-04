March 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies secured €5.7 billion in funding in March 2025. Although the number of deals dropped by around 30 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, the total funds raised remained steady. However, in comparison to 2023, the deal count remained unchanged, while the total amount raised surged by 30 per cent. This points to a trend of larger investments per deal, potentially reflecting shifts in investor strategies or market conditions.

March 2025 sees gaming take the top slot in terms of investment volume in European tech startups (€1.2 billion raised), garnering 19.6 per cent of the monthly total.

Rahul Parekh, Partner at 2150, commented on the March numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our March Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

At 2150, our commitment to scaling solutions that redefine the urban environment has never been stronger. The past year has reinforced the need for capital that aligns with deep technological shifts, especially in the built environment, climate resilience, and resource efficiency. While market volatility has tested investor confidence, it has also clarified where real, long-term value lies. The push towards AI-driven efficiencies, circular economies and decarbonisation of industries continues to gain momentum, drawing institutional interest in companies solving fundamental challenges. At 2150, we see this as a defining moment to double down on the convergence of climate technology and urban transformation in Europe and beyond.

