Quantexa raises $175M, boosting valuation to $2.6BN

Financial crime fighting AI startup Quantexa has raised $175m, boosting its valuation to $2.6bn, and says it will use the funds to pursue M&A opportunities.

UK startup Quantexa calls itself a “global leader in decision intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors”.



It leverages AI and data to help firms manage risk and help them with customer intelligence, KYC, as well as fighting financial crime and fraud.

The Series F investment round was led by Teachers’ Venture Growth, the VC arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with existing investors participating, including British Patient Capital.

Quantexa said it was now valued at $2.6bn, compared to a $1.8bn valuation in 2023.

Quantexa's clients include commercial businesses such as HSBC and Vodafone as well as public sector clients, such as the Cabinet Office’s public sector fraud agency.

It said it will use the funds to improve its tech, create new partnerships and alliances, deepen its presence in North America and pursue selected M&A opportunities.

The tech firm, founded in 2016, has made one previous acquisition, purchasing Dublin-based AI firm Aylien in 2023.

Quantexa also pointed to its Microsoft partnership, saying it is launching an “AI-powered workload for Microsoft Fabric and a cloud-native AML solution for US”.



Vishal Marria, founder and CEO of Quantexa, said: