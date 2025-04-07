AI powerhouse Model ML acquires Flippr

Decision-making platform Model ML has acquired Flippr, known for its best-in-class document AI agents, in a deal that signals a major push for dominance in the trillion-dollar professional services market.

Model ML transforms finance and professional services, helping professionals make high-stake decisions faster and more accurately, while freeing high-value teams from low-value tasks that drain resources, hinder growth, and cost billions annually.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Chaz Englander and Arnie Englander, Model ML powers some of the world’s largest financial institutions and is backed by leading investment firms, including YC and LocalGlobe.

Co-founded by Adam Kallaus, a former Investment Banking Director, Flippr automates the repetitive tasks professionals face in the financial services industry, such as giving feedback on pitch decks and summarising changes between document versions. Flippr’s AI agents perform these tasks in seconds and will now be seamlessly integrated into Model ML’s groundbreaking AI workspace.

While Model ML only emerged from stealth in February, it has quickly become the AI backbone for consultants, private equity firms, and investment banks and is actively looking to fuel its growth by acquiring other cutting-edge AI agent companies across Europe, Asia, and the US.

Model ML is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs and brothers Chaz and Arnie Englander. Having previously transformed the sharing economy with Fat Llama (Hygglo) and revolutionised instant delivery with Fancy (GoPuff), the Englander brothers are on a mission to bring global-scale impact to the world’s most critical industries and create the first trillion-dollar business built by European founders.

Chaz Englander, CEO of Model ML, said:

“Flippr's product took almost three years to build, and it shows. Adam, Chester, Will and the team have created the world’s best AI agents for automating the presentation review process. The high calibre of its client base is testament to this.”

Adam Kallaus, CEO of Flippr, said:

“Model ML isn’t just building an AI product, it's reshaping how people spend their workday by delivering user-friendly automation that customers actually need. Joining their platform lets us bring our AI agents to more teams, faster, and we’re thrilled to be supporting Chaz and Arnie as they continue to redefine the future of work in financial services.”

Lead image: Chaz and Arnie Englander, Model ML. Photo: uncredited.



