Dosen.io secures $2.3M to tackle "quiet quitting"

Irish-founded HRtech platform Dosen has raised $2.3M in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Affinity Ventures, with additional investments from Unshackled Ventures and Fuel Ventures.

Founded by Ronan Wall, Victor Burke, and Cian McCarthy, Dosen helps HR departments and senior leadership retain talent while driving performance. The platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to align employee development with organisational goals, addressing the growing issue of employee disengagement, which has become a critical concern for businesses worldwide.

The cost of underperformance in the workplace is substantial, with US businesses losing an estimated $500B annually due to disengaged employees. Dosen provides personalised learning pathways for employees, aligning their development with company objectives and improving both individual performance and overall business productivity.

Dosen’s platform works by combining inputs from both the company and the employee. Organisational data, including company structure, goals, and roles, are integrated with employee data, such as personal values, skills, and career aspirations, to create tailoured learning journeys. This process ensures that employee development is aligned with company goals, ultimately driving improved performance and productivity across the business.

Co-founder Ronan Wall expressed enthusiasm about the support Dosen has received:

“We’re thrilled by the overwhelming support we’ve received, exceeding our initial round size by 50%. Dosen is designed specifically to help HR teams and senior leaders solve the biggest challenge they face right now, underperformance or loss of their top talent. This investment allows us to reach more people and companies and put an end to the trend of ‘Quiet Quitting’.”

Co-founder Victor Burke added, “This pre-seed round validates our mission to redefine workplace learning. By automating the personalisation of training at scale, we’re excited to make a significant impact for organizations and the people within them.”

Cian McCarthy, also a co-founder, added: “The most exciting thing about Dosen is that the product is in its infancy and we see a huge opportunity to advance it further, driving even greater levels of employee purpose and company performance after this round.”