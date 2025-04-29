Verb Ventures launches €25M fund for supply chain platforms

London-based venture capital firm Verb Ventures has announced the closing of its second fund, a €25M vehicle for early-stage B2B marketplaces and data platforms that modernise global trade and supply chains.

Verb Ventures targets late-seed to Series A investments in companies addressing inefficiencies in traditionally opaque B2B markets. The firm’s investment thesis centres on platforms that enhance transparency, streamline procurement and integrate fragmented supply chains. This approach aligns with the growing demand for digital solutions that optimise operational efficiency and reduce costs across industries.​

The firm has already deployed €1M from the new fund into SkySelect, an AI-powered procurement platform for the aviation materials industry. Verb Ventures’ portfolio includes seven companies, such as SmartCat, a global B2B translation services marketplace; YardLink, a UK-based construction equipment rental platform; and Geomiq, a low-volume manufacturing marketplace.

To further support its portfolio companies, Verb Ventures offers the Verb MAP (Marketplace Analytics Platform), an internally developed analytical system designed specifically for digital infrastructure and marketplaces. Verb MAP assists founders in making data-driven decisions by providing insights into operational metrics, resource allocation, and performance optimisation.​

Founding Partner Alexander Chikunov expressed enthusiasm about the new fund, stating, “We’re absolutely thrilled to launch our second fund! The past couple of years have been tough for venture capital, which makes us even more grateful for our amazing LPs who believe in us and fuel our mission of backing brilliant founders ready to transform entire industries.”​

General Partner Igor Burlakov added, “I believed in Alexander’s vision from the very start, back when Verb Ventures was just taking shape. Now, I’m excited to step up and help scale Verb Ventures, and to back entrepreneurs who are redefining the way business is done globally.”​