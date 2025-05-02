TEKEVER to invest £400M in UK defencetech, creating 1,000+ skilled jobs

Unmanned autonomous systems company TEKEVER, has announced it will invest over £400 million in research, infrastructure, and defence technology development in the UK, leading to the creation of over 1000 highly-skilled jobs over the next five years.

TEKEVER delivers complete, end-to-end systems and services tailored to the complex demands of modern security operations.

It has developed a fully vertically integrated model — spanning Aerospace structural engineering, design and manufacturing, propulsion systems, complex optical and RF payload development, communication systems, avionics, software, data science, and AI.

The announcement coincides with the launch of StormShroud, a next-generation electronic warfare programme delivered under the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) Programme. TEKEVER’s management met with the Prime Minister as part of the announcement this morning.

At the core of TEKEVER’s contribution is the AR3, a tactical uncrewed aerial system (UAS) engineered for endurance and adaptability. With a strong operational track record — including deployment in Ukraine — the AR3 has been selected as the aerial platform for this new capability.

StormShroud supports crewed aircraft such as the Typhoon and F-35 Lightning by disrupting enemy radar and enabling precision strikes to be delivered undetected. This allows electronic warfare effects to be deployed without exposing crewed platforms to risk, freeing personnel for other critical frontline missions.

Since 2022, the AI-enabled TEKEVER AR3 has logged over 10,000 operational flight hours in Ukraine, autonomously detecting and tracking vehicles and vessels in contested environments.

As part of this programme, the AR3 will be equipped with Leonardo UK’s BriteStorm electronic warfare payload, developed and manufactured in Luton, further demonstrating the value of agile industrial collaboration in support of UK and allied defence objectives.

The investment is part of TEKEVER’s ambitious five-year UK development program known as OVERMATCH, which is designed to transform the nation’s defence capabilities by accelerating innovation in AI and autonomy – technological advancements that have become vital to rapidly evolving modern warfare tactics.

The company has a highly skilled and rapidly growing workforce of almost 1000, and cutting-edge facilities spread throughout the UK, Portugal, France and Ukraine-

Ricardo Mendes, CEO of TEKEVER, commented:

“TEKEVER is proud to be part of the RAF's Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) programme, rapidly delivering the Stormshroud capability in under 6 months. This programme is a strong example of how the Ministry of Defence and Industry can work collaboratively to deliver cutting edge Defence capability at pace while incorporating lessons learned from operational feedback in Ukraine and supporting the UK sovereign industrial base.”

The commitment represents a broader plan to position the UK to lead the transformation of Europe's defence landscape by delivering faster, more adaptive capabilities that stay ahead of evolving threats.