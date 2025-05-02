University of Graz, Carbon Kapture, and BioDiMoBot partner to protect marine biodiversity

A new collaboration between the University of Graz, Carbon Kapture, and the BioDiMoBot project has been announced to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

By integrating kelp farming with advanced underwater robotics, the partnership aims to monitor and restore aquatic ecosystems. As the project progresses, it aims to contribute significantly to the understanding and preservation of aquatic ecosystems, offering a replicable model for global conservation efforts.​

At the core of this initiative is the BioDiMoBot project, which has received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe programme. The project focuses on developing an autonomous robotic system designed to assess aquatic biodiversity and ecology over extended periods.

Using a combination of biohybrid sensors, artificial intelligence, and real-time data collection, BioDiMoBot helps scientists monitor ecosystem health. ​BioDiMoBot's capabilities extend to detecting early signs of environmental stressors such as pollution and warming, providing valuable insights for timely interventions.​

Professor Ronald Thenius, Coordinator and Principal Investigator at the University of Graz, emphasised the importance of advanced tools in understanding biodiversity loss:​

“Understanding biodiversity loss in aquatic systems requires better tools.” ​he commented

Carbon Kapture, a key partner in the project, brings expertise in large-scale kelp farming for carbon removal. Kelp, known for its rapid growth and carbon sequestration properties, serves as a natural solution to mitigate climate change. By integrating kelp farming with biodiversity monitoring, the project aims to enhance both carbon capture and ecosystem restoration efforts.​

Paul Rees, Chief Revenue Officer at Carbon Kapture, highlighted the dual benefits of kelp farming:​

“Nature isn’t just something to protect, it’s a key part of the solution.” ​

The collaboration aims to demonstrate the potential of combining natural processes with technological advancements to address environmental challenges, and set a benchmark for future conservation projects. Its open data approach and scalable design position it as a valuable tool for both policy compliance and scientific discovery.​