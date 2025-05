According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies secured €3.3 billion in funding across approximately 311 deals in March 2025. This figure represents a notable 42 per cent month-over-month drop in total capital raised, falling to €3.3 billion from €5.7 billion in March.

Compared to the same period last year (€3.7 billion in April 2024), this marks a 10.8 per cent year-over-year decline.