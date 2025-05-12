Tritemius Fund FCRE I launches as Spain’s first regulated Web3 Venture Capital Fund

Tritemius Fund FCRE I has launched as a new venture capital fund with an initial close of €21 million, advised by Tritemius Capital. The fund focuses on early-stage startups — from Pre-Seed to pre-Series A — with an average investment of €500,000 per company and reserves capital for follow-on rounds.

Spain’s first regulated Web3-focused VC Fund

Tritemius Fund FCRE I sets itself apart as the only regulated venture capital fund in Spain focused exclusively on Web3, authorised by the CNMV as a European Venture Capital Fund (FCRE).

The fund is managed by Abante, a leading Spanish wealth management and financial advisory firm with more than €1.5 billion in private markets.

Tritemius acts as the fund’s sponsor and advisor, focusing on high-potential startups in growing markets.

According to Luis Pastor, CEO and co-founder of Tritemius Capital, the fund was born out of a desire to fill a gap in blockchain investment, acting as a bridge between Europe, Latin America, and the rest of the world.

“We strongly believe in the potential of Web3 and in the need for a fund that goes beyond capital by offering strategic insight and a valuable network for founders.”

The fund targets Web3 entrepreneurs working in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain infrastructure, cybersecurity, privacy, and tokenization.

The advisory team sees a strategic opportunity driven by institutional and government adoption of blockchain, clearer regulatory frameworks that enhance user safety, and the growth of the decentralized app,

Key Web3 trends identified include improved usability and scalability via innovations such as intents, account abstraction, and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP); growth in DeFi, DePIN, and decentralized social networks; as well as cybersecurity platforms for decentralized systems and bridges between traditional finance and Web3.

Startup selection hinges on two key factors: the founding team and the scope of the opportunity in terms of market size, competition, and business model.

“We’re looking for projects that not only show strong growth potential but also deliver real, disruptive solutions in decentralization and cybersecurity,” Pastor added.

Tritemius Capital investment committee includes

Lluís Pedragosa Massó: over 15 years of VC experience in the U.S. and Israel across cybersecurity, Web3, and fintech.

Pablo Romero: over a decade in crypto, formerly at BBVA’s Blockchain & Digital Assets division.

John Whelan: independent advisor with deep experience in blockchain since its early days.

“We want startups to feel like we speak their language — that’s vital in such a specialized sector. But at the same time, we’re deeply rooted in the regulatory and institutional landscape,” said Pastor.

Lead image: Tritemius Fund FCRE I. Photo: uncredited.



