Workforce management software provider S4labour receives £4M from YFM Equity Partners

Workplace management software provider S4labour has received £4 million of growth capital from YFM Equity Partners.

Founded in 2011 and based in Banbury, Oxfordshire, S4labour developed a SaaS platform that helps hospitality businesses streamline workforce management, rota scheduling, payroll processing, and HR reporting.

The company has built a strong customer base of over 250 customers, including well-known names such as JKS, MJMK, Oakman Inns and Restaurants and The Revel Collective.

In early 2024, Mark Jensen, former VP Sales EMEA and APAC at Fourth, joined S4labour to drive the next phase of growth.

According to Mike Clarke, Investment Partner at YFM, S4labour has built an impressive business with a clear product-market fit and plan to expand its market.

"As the hospitality industry continues to digitalise its operations, S4labour is well-positioned to expand its market share and deliver significant value to its clients. With Mark Jensen now on board and an exciting product roadmap, we see a fantastic opportunity to accelerate growth, and we are excited to support the team on this journey."

Alastair Scott, Founder of S4labour, added:

"We are delighted to welcome YFM as an investor. Their experience in scaling SaaS businesses and their strategic approach to growth will be invaluable as we continue to develop our platform and reach new customers. This investment marks an exciting new chapter for S4labour, and we look forward to working closely with the YFM team."

YFM’s investment will accelerate product enhancements in payroll and HR functionality, as well as strategic hires in sales and marketing to expand into larger managed pub groups and hospitality chains.

