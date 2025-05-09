Wagestream secures £300M debt financing, DoorDash's £2.4B Deliveroo acquisition, and European tech funding falls 42% in April

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

This week, we also released Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of our February monthly report, which is available to all of our readers.

It offers a glimpse into the valuable insights provided by our more comprehensive monthly reports exclusive to Insiders, covering key investment trends, notable company activities, and emerging industry sectors.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇵🇹 TEKEVER raises a new funding and becomes the latest unicorn in Europe's defencetech industry

🇬🇧 Wagestream secures £300M debt financing to expand its alternative to high-interest loans

🇩🇪 Quantum Systems raises €160M for AI-powered aerial intelligence

🇩🇪 Parloa raises €105M to innovate customer service with agentic AI

🇳🇱 Finom, a challenger bank aimed at SMBs, lands $105M in growth funding from General Catalyst

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 DoorDash expands European presence with £2.4B Deliveroo acquisition

🇬🇧 London-based Tripledot Studios acquires AppLovin’s gaming portfolio in $800M deal

🇫🇷 Faircraft acquires VitroLabs assets in effort to dominate lab-grown leather market

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Bosch launches €250M venture fund to back deeptech startups

🪖 Former NATO Secretary backs Final Frontier's defencetech Fund

🇲🇩 The Moldova opportunity: Mozaic unlocks early-stage investment in Europe’s next startup hotspot

🇬🇷 Greek Marathon VC Secured €75 Million in an Oversubscribed Single Closing

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 European tech funding falls 42% in April as fintech leads investment volume

🔽 Founder of a16z-backed 11x steps down as CEO

🪫 Lilium’s financial collapse triggers CustomCells insolvency at core German sites

🛫 ATMOS and ARX Robotics unite to launch Europe’s first orbital depot for autonomous defence systems

🇧🇾 Belarus sentences Imaguru tech founders to 23 years prison for running startup hub

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇺🇦 Meet the Moldovan startup rewiring real estate across war-torn Ukraine

💰 “Smaller opportunistic” acquisitions likely to follow DoorDash purchase of Deliveroo, says Glovo founder

🎉 7% tax, fast registration, and female leadership: Moldova’s startup scene has arrived

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇳🇱 Biotech CryoCloud raises €2M to enhance machine learning for drug discovery

🇨🇿 DecisionRules secures €1.6M to scale its cloud-native SaaS platform internationally

🇧🇪 Healthtech startup Cavell raises €1.5M to improve medical data quality

🇧🇬 Thinkpilot launches with €600,000 pre-seed for AI Workspace for product managers

🇬🇧 Zeus Sleep secures £150,000 for snoring and sleep apnoea solutions