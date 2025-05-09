Finland’s Foodiq raises €10M to scale multi-layer foodtech

Finnish foodtech Foodiq has raised €10 million in funding to accelerate its international expansion and scale up its proprietary Multi-Layer Cooker (MLC), a manufacturing platform aimed at reshaping how food is produced locally and sustainably.

The funding will enable Foodiq to bring its patented technology to new markets and develop a customer base for its clean-label, additive-free products, particularly in the dairy and alternative protein categories.

Foodiq’s MLC platform has been designed to modernise traditional food manufacturing by offering a more flexible and efficient system that is agnostic to the raw material used. According to the company, the MLC system is particularly well suited for the dairy and plant-based sectors, which are under increasing pressure to innovate and reduce environmental impacts.

The technology enables both large-scale production and R&D prototyping, allowing food producers to rapidly develop new formulations without the need for artificial stabilisers, gums, or emulsifiers. This is a growing demand in the clean-label movement across Europe and North America.

Foodiq’s model taps into rising consumer and regulatory expectations for transparency and sustainability in food production. With regulatory tailwinds, including the EU’s Farm to Fork strategy and growing concerns around ultra-processed foods, platforms like MLC offer manufacturers a way to pivot toward more natural formulations without sacrificing scalability.

“This raise is a strong vote of confidence in our vision and business model,” said Robert Savikko, CEO and Co-founder of Foodiq. “We’re proud to remain fully focused on food tech - where innovation, sustainability, and scalability meet. With this funding, we’re ready to bring our technology to the world stage and help build a smarter, cleaner, and more local food future.”

Foodiq has gained traction in the Nordic markets and is now positioning itself for broader international growth. The fresh capital will go toward expanding both manufacturing capacity and market reach, with the aim of establishing localised production hubs that reduce supply chain emissions and improve food security.

The company is part of a broader wave of European foodtech startups leveraging hardware innovation to address long-standing bottlenecks in food processing and formulation. While much of the investment in foodtech has traditionally gone to alternative proteins, infrastructure and tooling for production such as MLC are increasingly seen as essential to commercial viability.