ATMOS and ARX Robotics unite to launch Europe’s first orbital depot for autonomous defence systems

Space logistics startup ATMOS Space Cargo (ATMOS)has formed a strategic alliance with ARX Robotics (ARX), a leader in autonomous unmanned ground systems (UGV), integrating orbital re-entry logistics with autonomous unmanned systems (UxS).

In April 2025, ATMOS launched the first iteration of its re-entry capsule, PHOENIX 1, into space and conducted a re-entry mission. The company plans to launch PHOENIX 2, its next-generation capsule, in 2026, further advancing its scalable, autonomous return logistics platform.

Strategically, the use of space and orbital infrastructure significantly enhances European resilience. This capability is crucial in situations where traditional sea, land, or air connectivity is unavailable or compromised. Orbital logistics ensures Europe maintains operational autonomy and swift responsiveness in crisis situations, enabling rapid intervention even in isolated or difficult-to-reach regions.

The integration of PHOENIX, ATMOS’s orbital re-entry capsule, with ARX Robotics' modular unmanned systems opens up new mission profiles.

On the ground, ARX’s Mithra OS coordinates the deployment and operation of these systems, and connects them with unmanned assets in the sea and air domains.

PHOENIX will serve as an active orbital depot, able to precisely deploy ARX's and its partners’ autonomous systems within minutes, ensuring unmatched response times anywhere on the planet. With its modular platforms and software-defined architecture, ARX enables flexible, mission-specific deployment – now extended to orbital operations.





Joining both companies’ technological abilities generate a wide range of potential use cases, including:

Rapid Disaster Response: Immediate deployment of unmanned vehicles for search-and-rescue operations and critical infrastructure repair following natural disasters.

Reconnaissance Missions: Real-time intelligence gathering and environmental assessment in high-risk or inaccessible regions.

Defence and Security Operations: Efficient deployment of dual-use autonomous systems supporting ground operations, enhancing personnel safety, and improving situational awareness.

ATMOS has recently established a new French subsidiary in Strasbourg to expand its European partner network in preparation for upcoming missions to and from the European continent. With this new alliance it strengthens its growing network.

Further, as part of the newly formed alliance, ATMOS expands its European network of launch providers by connecting with ARX’s dedicated defence technology innovators network, UXS Alliance.

Sebastian Klaus, CEO of ATMOS Space Cargo, emphasises:

"By integrating orbital capabilities with advanced robotics, we are equipping Europe with unprecedented rapid-response infrastructure. This is a new standard for safety, innovation, and cooperation."

ARX, which recently secured €31 million in Series A funding, has entered multiple European partnerships with notable defense companies such as Daimler Truck and confirmed expanding into the UK, where the company is already working with the British Army and the UK Ministry of Defence, with plans for a new headquarter and production facilities.

According to Marc Wietfeld, CEO of ARX Robotics, the alliance and development of the groundbreaking platform with ATMOS allows ARX to store and deploy autonomous unmanned technologies from orbit rapidly and flexibly, at any time and to any place in the world.

“This significantly expands European military-strategic capabilities and operational possibilities for NATO forces. This partnership is a clear statement for the multidimensional future of European resilience. It contributes directly to NATO readiness by enabling allied forces to act faster, further, and with greater autonomy than ever before.”

The alliance is further supported by a tactical investment from J14 European Resilience, a DefenceTech-focused investor network established by ARX shareholders Marc Wietfeld and Daniel Kirch.