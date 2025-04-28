ARX Robotics raises €31M Series A to advance military automation

Munich autonomous unmanned ground systems (UGV) company ARX Robotics has raised €31 million Series A funding round, led by HV Capital with participation from Omnes Capital and significant support from existing investors NATO Innovation Fund and Project A. This brings its funding to over €40 million.

Europe’s shifting geopolitical landscape is driving a renewed focus on defence modernisation and strategic autonomy. As European nations bolster their capabilities, demand for advanced, AI-driven autonomous systems is rising.

Land operations remain vastly under-automated – despite accounting for 80 per cent of all military activities, 70 per cent of material usage, and 40 per cent of total procurement. ARX Robotics is bridging this gap by digitising and autonomising European forces – equipping them with advanced capabilities through high-performance UGVs, modernised legacy systems, and seamless AI-driven connectivity across land, air, and sea domains.

Founded by Marc Wietfeld (Co-Founder and CEO), Maximilian Wied (Co-Founder and CFO), and Stefan Roebel (Co-Founder and COO), all former officers in the German Bundeswehr, Arx Robotics seeks to strengthen European resilience.

It has developed the world’s first independent AI-powered operating system for legacy vehicles, ARX Mithra OS, which helps militaries increase their operational efficiency and enhance situational awareness as they modernise their fleets.

“The demand for modular, software-driven defence systems is growing rapidly—and we’re building the company that will define this category in Europe", said Marc Wietfeld, co-founder and CEO of ARX Robotics.

“At the core of ARX Robotics is a clear mission: to build the next generation of defence infrastructure through scalable robotics and software. This fresh funding is an important milestone and catalyst that allows us to move from successful deployments to industrial scale.”

Since its founding in 2022, ARX Robotics has become the leading UGV supplier to key European markets, including Germany, Ukraine and the UK, with six European military forces currently deploying them.

ARX also supplied the Ukrainian Military with the largest Western-developed fleet of UGVs and was recently contracted by the European Defence Agency (EDA) to participate in the first EU-wide defence innovation initiative. With its technology, ARX Robotics has the potential to retrofit over 50,000 NATO vehicles. With a fully European supply chain, ARX ensures that mission-critical technology stays under European control, aligned with the continent’s sovereignty and resilience goals.

ARX Robotics recently announced its expansion into the UK with the establishment of new headquarters and a planned production facility, alongside a strategic partnership with Daimler Truck to advance next-gen military vehicles.

Fabian Gruner, Partner at HV Capital, said:

“ARX is proof that Europe can build internationally relevant defence technology: modern, AI-native, and strategically sovereign. Their rapid deployment across Europe is a testament to both the urgency and strength of their product.”

Chris O’Connor, Partner at NATO Innovation Fund shared:

“We are proud of the tremendous progress the ARX Robotics team has made over the previous year, including growing their suite of products to address the legacy ground fleet, expanding geographic reach and building a world class team. A RX Robotics has fielded the largest Western UGV fleet to Ukraine and we look forward to continuing to support the company as it expands its reach across NATO nations.”

With the Series A funding, ARX Robotics plans to significantly scale production, accelerate its European expansion into key markets, and strengthen its AI-driven defence capabilities.

Lead image: ARX Robotics. Photo: uncredited.