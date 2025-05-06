Belarus sentences Imaguru tech founders to 23 years prison for running startup hub

In an unprecedented escalation of persecution against Belarus's innovation sector, a Belarusian court has sentenced in absentia Tatyana Marynich and Anastasiya Khamiankova, founders of Eastern Europe's prominent startup hub Imaguru, to 12 and 11 years imprisonment respectively.

aThe December 2nd 2024, verdict, which includes fines of $80,000 each, property seizures, and forced statelessness, marks the latest phase in a relentless campaign against the organisation that began with its forced closure in Minsk in 2021.

Life under authoritarian rule

In 2020, we covered a piece authored by Marynich where she disclosed her husband Mikhail Marinich, former public figure, Minister and Ambassador, once openly disagreed with the regime, resigned from his position and participated in presidential elections against the current president.

He was then imprisoned and had a stroke in jail. Almost six years later, he passed away.

She recounted:

“Imagine a life where there are no rights, no laws, no protection. Where the government has full control of what you do, and when, and if you make the wrong move — you are either imprisoned or go missing for an indefinite period. People can be detained, and imprisoned for no reason. Internet access can be shut down without explanation. All conversations can be listened to. Bank accounts can be shut down with a click of a button, offices searched. The legal system can be rewritten as quickly as Facebook's algorithm can recommend the next picture to like.”

Imaguru’s enduring impact

Founded in 2013, Imaguru had been instrumental in building the country's tech ecosystem until masked intruders and a forced lease termination compelled its closure in Belarus in April 2021.

Since 2013, it has educated over 12,000 entrepreneurs, assisted in creating 300+ startup companies and played a pivotal role in developing the startup ecosystem in Belarus. Despite forced relocation, Imaguru continues fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across Europe through its hubs in Madrid and Warsaw.

"What began as an attempt to silence innovation has evolved into full criminalisation of business leadership," said Tatyana Marynich.

“This verdict criminalises not just individuals, but the very idea of independent business development and innovation."

A targeted campaign of criminalising tech innovation

The persecution has intensified through coordinated actions:

Designation of Imaguru as an "extremist formation" by the KGB in August 2023

Raids affecting over 50 individuals across multiple countries

Website blocking in Lithuania, Poland, and Spain

Unlawful detention since July 2023 and the sentencing of the former director

Seizure of founders' property and assets in Belarus

Family members' intimidation and questioning

Despite operating in exile since 2021, Imaguru's impact remains significant. The hub has helped create over 300 startups that have attracted more than $100 million in investment and generated 3,500+ jobs.

Among its success stories is MSQRD, acquired by Facebook in 2017, highlighting the hub's role in fostering globally competitive innovation

Imaguru continues its mission through a multi-brand strategy from hubs in Madrid and Warsaw, while pursuing legal action through international courts, including the United Nations, to challenge these politically motivated charges.

A call to action: entrepreneurship as a human right

Sign the petition to stand with Imaguru Startup Hub and declare entrepreneurship as a human right.

Lead image: Tatyana Marynich, co-founder of Imaguru.