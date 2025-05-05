Belgian healthtech startup Cavell raises €1.5M to improve medical data quality

Belgian digital health startup Cavell has raised €1.5 million in Pre-Seed funding.

Cavell was founded about a year ago by Anthony Rathé, Pieter Olivier, and Louis Verdonckt to tackle one of the biggest pain points in healthcare: administrative overload and poor medical data quality.

Pieter, a neurologist at AZ Sint-Lucas and co-founder, saw the need first hand every day:

"As a physician, I noticed how much time was lost to reporting and admin. It was frustrating to see how much that took away from real patient care."

That's why the three created Cavell.

The software listens during consultations, surgeries, or nurse rounds and automatically generates a medical report — coded when necessary — that goes straight into the patient's file.

"Our goal isn't just to be a digital health tool," says Anthony Rathé, co-founder.

"We're building technology that truly works for people in healthcare — robust, user-friendly, and integrated. Only then can we make a lasting difference."

Today, Cavell is already in use in several hospitals and GP practices:

According to Pieter Vanderschaeve, Medined GP Practice:

"Thanks to Cavell, I can fully focus on the patient and their story. Cavell gives me a clear summary of the anamnesis. It saves me time, improves patient interaction, and results in more complete notes in my EHR."

Stijn Roose, CEO of the European Hip Centre shared:

"At the European Hip Centre, the patient is central. While we give our full attention to the patient, structured data points are immediately entered into the patient record and even our backend data warehouse. A huge leap forward in data-driven precision medicine."

With the funding, the Cavell team aims to further develop the company into the standard for capturing, structuring, and processing medical data — in every clinical setting, for every user.

The capital will also support Cavell's international rollout.

Lead image: Cavell.

