VerbaFlo partners with Vita Student to bring voice AI to tenant operations

Conversational AI startup VerbaFlo has announced a strategic partnership with Vita Student, a student accommodation provider, to bring conversational AI to booking and tenant engagement operations.

Founded in 2024, VerbaFlo positions itself as an “AI teammate” for high-inquiry sectors like real estate, capable of managing customer communication across chat, voice, email, and WhatsApp, while integrating lead qualification and CRM tools into a platform.

The rollout will see VerbaFlo’s conversational AI platform embedded across Vita Student and House of Social (HOS) digital channels, providing support to prospective and current tenants. The deal reflects a growing push within real estate and hospitality sectors to adopt AI-driven automation for cost efficiency and improved customer experience.

In real estate and property tech, staffing constraints are prompting landlords and operators to embrace automation. The deal comes as purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the UK continues to grow, buoyed by both international demand and rising domestic enrolments. Operators like Vita are under pressure to differentiate not only with amenities but also with digital experience, especially in the face of heightened competition and expectations from Gen Z renters who value immediacy and personalised service.

With AI handling repetitive queries, Vita expects to improve lead-to-booking conversion rates, support outbound campaigns, and streamline rebooking journeys.

“Our partnership with Vita Student is grounded in our shared vision to redefine the student accommodation experience through the power of conversational AI,” said Sayantan Biswas, CEO and co-founder of VerbaFlo. “We’ve both seen first-hand how property teams have to juggle a large volume of inquiries… all whilst expanding their operations and maintaining a high level of customer service.”

“By embracing AI-driven solutions, we're not only addressing the evolving needs of today's students but also shaping the future of how student accommodation is managed and experienced,” said Max Bielby, Chief Operations Officer at Vita Student. “Partnering with VerbaFlo… is a testament to our pursuit of excellence.”

Photo by Tierra Mallorca