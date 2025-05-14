German blockchain startup Gnosis acquires HQ.xyz for $15M to expand into Asia

Gnosis, a Berlin-based provider of decentralised infrastructure, has acquired onchain business account platform HQ.xyz in a deal worth $14.9 million. The acquisition marks Gnosis’ largest to date and signals a major push into Web3 financial services, including real-world stablecoin payments, onchain banking, and an official expansion into Asia.

The acquisition comprises an initial investment of $8.95 million from the GnosisDAO treasury, approved earlier this year via community governance, and an additional $6 million commitment from Gnosis Ltd. to fund growth, compliance, and operational needs.

HQ.xyz, now rebranded as Gnosis HQ, offers self-custodial business accounts that support stablecoin payments, real-world expense management via a Visa® debit card, off-ramping to traditional bank accounts, and financial reporting tools compatible with platforms like Xero and QuickBooks. Gnosis plans to fully integrate HQ into its broader product stack, including Gnosis Chain, Gnosis Pay, and key ecosystem projects like Safe and CoW Swap.

Gnosis’ acquisition is part of its broader Gnosis 3.0 strategy, which shifts the company’s focus from purely infrastructure, such as its Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain, to building application-layer tools that enable a more decentralised financial system.

“With Gnosis now in its 10th operational year, we know first-hand the banking difficulties faced by Web3 founders and businesses,” said Stefan George, Co-Founder of Gnosis. “The acquisition of HQ.xyz represents a critical advancement of our Gnosis 3.0 vision: our mission to build an open internet including the payments stack for it. We look forward to harnessing HQ.xyz’s product and team expertise to support our realization of this vision as we work to bridge the technical potential of blockchain, including stablecoins, with the needs of individuals and businesses.”

“We’re proud to be joining forces with Gnosis to accelerate our mission of bringing onchain banking to businesses worldwide,” said Sharon Paul, CEO and Co-founder of HQ.xyz. “Web3 projects have been busy building the future of finance, yet many still struggle with basic operations such as paying salaries, rent, or software bills. At Headquarters, our mission is to make self-ownership of money practical, even at the business level, by bridging stablecoins and self-custodial wallets with mainstream business FinOps.”

The move underscores a growing trend in the Web3 infrastructure space—a pivot toward usability and real-world relevance. With stablecoins seeing rising adoption for B2B payments and payroll, companies like Gnosis are working to bridge the user experience gap between blockchain-native assets and traditional financial operations.

The acquisition also marks Gnosis’ first formal entry into Asia, with HQ headquartered in Singapore—a region known for its progressive stance on digital assets and fintech regulation. HQ’s leadership team brings deep regional experience, including Sharon Paul’s previous role on the founding team of StraitsX (Singapore’s regulated stablecoin issuer), and CTO Sunny Singh’s background in data product management at Southeast Asia travel platform Traveloka.

Asia's importance as a Web3 growth market—particularly Southeast Asia—is reflected in this move. Local demand for alternative financial tools, combined with strong developer activity, makes it a logical frontier for Gnosis’ application-layer ambitions.

Founded in 2022, HQ.xyz has quietly carved out a niche by building a business account platform for Web3-native teams. Its integrated dashboard supports stablecoin spending, treasury management, and regulatory-aligned financial operations. Its client base includes Mantle Chain, Ocean Protocol, and Pixelmon—names that highlight the platform’s traction in both infrastructure and creator-focused corners of the crypto ecosystem.

The HQ acquisition positions Gnosis to compete more directly with emerging players in onchain financial tooling, such as Request Finance, Utopia Labs, and Coinshift. Unlike many of its peers, however, Gnosis can draw from a well-capitalized ecosystem treasury, a decade-long track record in Ethereum, and products already used by many DAO treasuries and decentralized platforms.

With this move, Gnosis is evolving into something broader than a blockchain protocol or infrastructure layer—it's becoming a full-stack open finance provider, betting that stablecoins and programmable money will soon underpin everything from payroll and tax filing to global commerce and banking.