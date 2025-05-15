Dutch startup BASH raises €1.3M for events platform

Dutch startup BASH, a platform that helps event organisers drive ticket sales through shareable “social event pages,” has raised €1.3 million in funding from a group of angel investors.

The capital injection will help the company scale its growth from Amsterdam across the Netherlands and eventually into broader European markets.

The round of funding, which BASH calls a "super-seed," brings on board a cohort of angel investors including Sjuul Berden (United Wardrobe), Leon Ramakers (Mojo Concerts), and Geert-Jan Smits (Flinders).

As ticket-buying behaviour shifts - with more consumers waiting until the last minute to commit - event organisers are feeling the strain. Recent headlines point to mounting pressure on festivals and nightlife events in the Netherlands, where several have been cancelled or postponed due to lacklustre early sales. The company positions itself as a response to outdated event marketing tools in a market where attention is fragmented and social validation drives decisions.

BASH allows promoters to create interactive event pages that centralise everything: tickets, media, guest lists, updates, and social interactions. These pages function like mini hubs that not only boost engagement but also extend the event’s reach as attendees share the link in chats, stories, and social channels.

“Events live in group chats, DMs and stories, but most organisers still share a dead ticket link,” said Joris Oudejans, CEO and co-founder of BASH. “We believe you can’t build a real audience like that. Our event pages get shared, bring people back, and help friends bring friends. We’ve proven it works in Amsterdam. Now it’s time to roll it out further.”

“BASH is exactly the kind of company you want to back: a sharp idea, proven model, and strong growth potential,” said Geert-Jan Smits, who is also an advisor to the company. “With this team and this focus, now is the time.”

The platform has already gained traction with event organisers such as DARKMODE, Kantje Boord, and Y.U.C.

While BASH has found a foothold in the Netherlands, its ambitions extend beyond domestic borders. The startup plans to use its new funding to expand its sales team and replicate its Amsterdam playbook in other European cities, where mid-sized festivals and local promoters face similar challenges.

The funding comes at a time when the events industry is still recovering from pandemic-era shocks and rethinking how to maintain audience loyalty in a competitive, high-cost environment.