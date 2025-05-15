Deep roots, global reach: Estonia’s tech ecosystem

Estonia's tech ecosystem continues to demonstrate resilience and maturity amid global economic uncertainty.

According to Startup Estonia, in the first quarter of 2025, startups generated over €400 million in turnover, contributed €63 million in employment taxes, and employed nearly 19,700 people, figures that reflect sustained momentum built over years of steady growth.

Key trends include the growing prominence of deeptech and green technology, with sectors such as AI, hydrogen, quantum computing, and defence tech attracting substantial investment and government support. Companies in these areas, such as Sunly, Stargate Hydrogen, and Blackwall, consistently secured funding year after year.

Supported by robust public-private collaboration and a growing base of experienced founders, Estonia’s startup ecosystem is well-positioned to expand its global footprint in 2025 and beyond.

Here are 10 companies that highlight the ecosystem’s maturity and resilience, showcasing Estonia’s rising influence within the European tech landscape.