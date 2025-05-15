Optics11 raises €17M to enhance power infrastructure resilience in Europe

Dutch fibre optic sensing startup Optics11 has raised €17 million funding.

Europe’s growing reliance on its power infrastructure for vital needs requires unprecedented resilience against increasingly sophisticated threats. Like a higher risk of underwater sabotage, to a rapidly ageing base of high-voltage (HV) transformers. 40 per cent of Europe’s 90,000 HV transformers have exceeded their lifespan, and with orders for new transformers full until 2030, production will not match demand. Additionally, subsea cables and offshore wind farms face more security breaches, underscoring an urgent need for robust and proactive monitoring solutions.

According to Optics11 CEO Paul Heiden, the vulnerabilities facing Europe’s infrastructure today demand immediate and sophisticated responses.

Optics11 has developed several game-changing solutions.

A predictive monitoring solution called OptiFender rapidly identifies and locates partial discharge events — the earliest indicator of upcoming asset failures — within high and medium voltage electrical systems.

Further, its OptiBarrier and OptiArray solutions provide a subsea early-warning system via precision fibre optic sensors that continuously safeguard underwater infrastructure against sabotage and unauthorised interference.

The company’s core strength lies in its unique mix of pioneering sensors and advanced threat detection software. This enables faster detection and localisation of threats when compared to other solutions on the market, giving operators more time to respond.

Optics11’s fibre optic sensors eliminate issues with electromagnetic interference, offering unmatched reliability in tough environments where traditional sensors often fail. Advanced software analyses sensor data at the speed of light, clearly identifying potential threats to prevent costly disruptions.

Investors in the round include FORWARD.one, SET Ventures, Join Capital and Value Creation Capital.

“A secure, uninterrupted energy supply is the bedrock of a modern functioning society,” said Wouter Jonk, Managing Partner at energytech fund, SET Ventures.

“Ageing transformers and full order books mean rising outage risks and a need to extend the life of existing assets to reduce failure rates. Optics11 does that, while reinforcing the integration of renewables into the grid. Simply put, they’re solving an urgent problem.”

“Optics11 has the kind of technical edge that creates long-term value,” said Robin van Boxsel, Partner at deeptech VC, FORWARD.one.

“It addresses a critical gap in grid and subsea infrastructure resilience.”

OptiArray has already been adopted for integration into the Royal Netherlands Navy’s upcoming Orka-class submarines, significantly enhancing submarines' navigational and defensive capabilities. Its compact design and low power consumption allow for extended missions without compromising performance.

"Protecting Europe's critical infrastructure requires technology breakthroughs to ensure security and resilience. Optics11 is delivering a revolutionary subsea detection capability that Europe and NATO urgently need,” said Daniel Carew, a Partner at Join Capital.

Lead image: Optics11 CEO Paul Heiden. Photo: uncredited.