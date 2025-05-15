Paris-based Riverse raises €5M to scale carbon credits offering

French climatetech Riverse, which provides a carbon crediting standard and platform for engineered climate solutions, has raised €5 million in Seed funding to expand its platform and better connect businesses with relevant carbon credits.

The round was co-led by Alven and Racine, an impact fund managed by Serena and Makesense, with participation from previous investor SpeedInvest and Spanish VC Kfund. The fresh capital follows a pre-seed round that enabled the company to build its core product and establish the Riverse Standard, a scientifically rigorous framework for measuring and verifying emissions reductions and removals.

With its new funding, the startup plans to double down on platform growth, team expansion, and partnerships with buyers and project developers across Europe and beyond.

Global carbon markets are projected to grow substantially in the coming years, but momentum has stalled as corporate buyers demand higher integrity and greater transparency. Companies increasingly want credits that not only meet international standards but also tie into their industry, geography, or value chain.

“We raised €5 million in seed funding to make carbon credits work for real companies and the real challenges they face,” Riverse stated. “The carbon market will scale faster if we deliver both trust and relevance.”

“Companies want trustworthy, high-integrity carbon credits, but struggle to find options that connect meaningfully to their day-to-day operations.We believe that the carbon credit market will scale faster if we deliver both.”

While carbon offset registries such as Verra and Gold Standard focus largely on nature-based projects like reforestation, Riverse focuses on engineered solutions, from IT refurbishment and biomass carbon removal to bio-based building materials and enhanced rock weathering. Each project is verified using industrial data and measured via models aligned with ISO 14064-2 standards.

Riverse claims its platform has already validated more than 60 projects, issued over 250,000 credits, and collected more than 2,000 data points. It has received full ICROA endorsement, the first under the organisation’s revised standards.

The voluntary carbon market is undergoing rapid transformation. Corporate demand is rising amid tightening regulations and increased scrutiny over net-zero claims. Yet trust in the sector has been shaken by greenwashing concerns and inconsistent standards.

“We knew when we started Riverse that we were taking on an uphill battle to fundamentally change a complex market. We did it because we believed this market is crucial - and that we could make it better,” the Riverse team shared.