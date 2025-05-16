Goldfinch Holdings and Digital Genesis Fund launch €17.8M fund to back blockchain-powered media

Goldfinch Holdings, a London-based film financier, has partnered with Luxembourg’s Digital Genesis Fund to co-finance a new €17.8 million fund aimed at backing the next generation of media ventures.

The fund will focus on projects leveraging tokenisation, artificial intelligence (AI), the metaverse, and telecom, media, and technology infrastructure. It aims to supercharge entertainment ecosystems powered by blockchain technology.

The fund was officially announced during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and will be unveiled at the upcoming TechCannes Industry event.

The fund will match Digital Genesis’s initial €17.8 million investment on a deal-by-deal basis with Goldfinch International, creating a co-investment framework for studios and companies looking to capitalise on blockchain and tokenised assets in media production.

Hendrik Hey, Managing Director & Co-founder of Digital Genesis Fund, described the moment as a turning point in the evolution of the entertainment industry:

“This must be what it felt like when the first Hollywood pioneers built their studios and set a new era of storytelling in motion. Today, we find ourselves at a similar turning point — but this time, the canvas is infinite: a three-dimensional, transparent, and interactive metaverse. Visual media is no longer locked inside a screen — it breathes, it responds, it surrounds us. We are no longer just creating content; we are building worlds. And in these worlds, everyone becomes part of the story.”

The new fund’s first major acquisition is Lumiere, a tokenised crowdfunding platform designed to reshape content financing. Led by Patrice Poujol, Lumiere has already attracted high-profile backers including Animoca Brands, Brinc, Rolling Stone, and RS Productions. The platform’s inclusion in the fund provides an immediate foundation for the new ecosystem, allowing for experimentation with blockchain-based content models.

Projects include The Squad, a Web3-native production studio following the emerging Film3 business model, which integrates blockchain technologies and decentralised finance into the production and distribution process. Another initiative is MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), a metaverse-based production and content licensing hub.

The partnership has secured key infrastructure partnerships, including a high-fidelity pixel streaming backbone from ARCWARE in Germany, to support its vision for immersive media. Additionally, AI-powered production pipelines and intelligent licensing systems will be incorporated into the ecosystem, streamlining the production lifecycle from ideation to distribution.

