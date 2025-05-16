UK’s Huma expands US Presence with Aluna acquisition, launches M&A partnership with Eckuity Capital

London-based healthtech unicorn Huma is accelerating its growth by acquiring US respiratory health startup Aluna, and a new strategic partnership with Eckuity Capital to support a broader M&A strategy.

This aims to bolster both its product capabilities and geographic reach. The announcements come as healthcare systems worldwide continue to shift toward remote patient monitoring and AI-powered clinical tools, spurred by post-pandemic infrastructure needs and increased patient demand for decentralised care.

“Today’s announcements mark a new chapter for Huma as we strive to build the most impactful healthcare company in the world,” said Dan Vahdat, Founder and CEO of Huma. “By integrating Aluna’s leading respiratory monitoring solutions into our platform and working to secure growth capital for further acquisitions, we are creating a complete ecosystem to deliver even greater value to health systems, life sciences, and - most importantly - patients around the world.”

Aluna specialises in AI-powered remote monitoring of respiratory diseases, including asthma and COPD. Its platform combines FDA-cleared spirometry devices with a mobile app and provider portal, allowing clinicians to track lung function and patient adherence in real time.

By integrating Aluna’s tools into the Huma Cloud Platform, the company will expand its offerings for chronic respiratory care across more than 150 U.S. health systems, serving over 500,000 contracted lives. The move reinforces Huma’s presence in a market where asthma and COPD affect over 40 million people in the U.S. alone.

“Joining forces with Huma offers a remarkable opportunity to amplify our impact and extend the reach of our AI-driven respiratory management platform to a wider patient base worldwide,” said Charvi Shetty, CEO of Aluna. “We are excited about the prospect of integrating our technology into the Huma Cloud Platform, creating a truly holistic digital health solution that empowers both patients and healthcare professionals in the effective management of respiratory conditions.”

The relaunch of Aluna’s technology on Huma’s platform will also elevate its regulatory status to FDA Class II, enabling broader clinical application.

Alongside the acquisition, Huma unveiled a new partnership with Eckuity Capital, a healthcare growth equity firm based in New York and London. The collaboration is aimed at scaling Huma’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, with a focus on companies that complement its digital health ecosystem.

“We help Huma acquire companies that, on their own, may not fully realize their potential—but when integrated into Huma’s cloud platform, become highly complementary and transformative,” said Youssef Sebban, Managing Partner at Eckuity Capital. “This synergy not only amplifies their impact on the healthcare ecosystem but also drives outsized value creation for investors and shareholders.”

“We believe Dan and Huma’s leadership team brings the much-needed bold vision to develop one of the most meaningful healthcare companies of the 21st century,” added Vishal Jain, Managing Partner at Eckuity Capital. “The AI-led transformation of care that we will witness over the next two decades needs a reliable, real-time, and responsive infrastructure that very few companies can offer globally, and Huma is one of the most capable companies that can deliver on this promise.”

The company has become a partner to national health initiatives in the UK, U.S., Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Greece.