OroraTech extends its Series B to €37M to scale satellite-powered wildfire forecasting tech

German wildfire intelligence and risk assessment company OroraTech has raised €12 million, extending its Series B financing round to €37 million and its total funding to over €60 million.

BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund led the round, with participation from Rabo Ventures, and long-standing investors Bayern Kapital, Edaphon, and the European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF).

Founded in 2018, OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for a sustainable Earth. Its Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system, which delivers real-time situational awareness and prompts risk alerts to revolutionize wildfire intelligence worldwide.

The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action and simulates future fire behaviour with unprecedented accuracy.

Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a team of over 140 experts and operations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Greece.

According to Martin Langer, CEO and CTO of OroraTech:

“We are executing on a rare window of opportunity, where our scalable space infrastructure meets breakthrough AI. The backing of two of Europe’s leading banks is a testimony to OroraTech’s position at the forefront of the market, and will further drive our growth as the foundational thermal intelligence provider for many industries and governments worldwide.”

Lucas Guillet, Investment Director at BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund, stated:

"We are pleased to support OroraTech, which has established a strong reputation in the space industry and wildfire management ecosystem. Their ability to design and operate nano-satellites, as well as interpret complex data, has contributed to the commercial success of their Wildfire Intelligence solution."

Shishir Sinha, Executive Director of Rabo Ventures, commented:

"The increasing intensity and frequency of wildfires poses a significant threat to our planet, emitting billions of tons of C02 annually, driving biodiversity loss, and diminishing the overall resilience of our ecosystems. As a bank with exposure to forestry and rural sectors, we recognise the urgent need to address these risks.”

In the past year, OroraTech has signed close to €100 million in commercial contracts and venture capital.

Lead image: OroraTech. Photo: uncredited.