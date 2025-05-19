Andy Murray joins Redrice as founding member of Sports Collective

Former world number one tennis player, Andy Murray, has joined venture capital firm Redrice Ventures as an Associate Partner.

Murray will add his unique insight to the Redrice team, drawing on his previous experience as an investor in over 40 businesses and his perspective as one of the world’s greatest sportsmen.

Founded in 2018 by investor Tom March, Redrice Ventures combines deep sector expertise with privileged access to influential networks, setting us apart in early-stage consumer investing. The team includes experienced operators and entrepreneurs, such as the former CEOs of Saatchi & Saatchi and Thomas Pink, who actively support the portfolio.

Murray first worked alongside Redrice in 2018 when they co-invested in sportswear challenger brand, Castore, and helped the founders in the early stages of their growth strategy – the business was recently valued at nearly £1 billion.

Murray is well known for his business portfolio which includes Cromlix (his five-star country house hotel in Scotland), Game4Padel (the UK’s leading padel operator), and Seedrs (the crowdfunding platform).

Murray will become one of the founder members of the Redrice Sports Collective. Andy is bringing together a select group of athletes and key decision-makers in sport to unlock collective value through shared insights, networks, and investment opportunities. Each member must bring investment and entrepreneurial experience, reflecting the skills Andy has developed alongside his extraordinary sporting achievements.

Andy Murray commented:

“My tennis career taught me the importance of discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking. And for the past few years, I’ve channelled this mindset into investing, where possible focusing on British businesses that have the potential to create lasting impact and positive change. I’ve backed over 40 ventures in sectors from technology to fitness, hospitality to wellness. As an investor, I’m driven by the same principles that guided my tennis career - the pursuit of excellence, the importance of teamwork, and the belief that success is achieved through smart decisions and long-term vision.”

Tom March, Founder and Managing Partner at Redrice said:

“Sport has the ability to shape positive change and Andy is one of sport’s foremost change-makers; always prepared to speak up when he sees an issue and to challenge the status quo. He is also a very experienced investor with a good sense of what it takes to make a business succeed. We’ve known Andy for a number of years, and, as his career evolves after tennis, we’re excited to have him in the team.”

According to Murray, it’s difficult to step away from an all-consuming sport like tennis:

“I’m also only 38 years old, so that’s a long time to be retired. My plan was always to spend more time on my other business interests once I’d finished playing tennis.”

Lead image: Andy Murray. Photo: uncredited.





