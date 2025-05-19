Catalyxx fuels expansion with €3M round and €37M EIB backing for French production site

Spanish startup Catalyxx, specialized in converting bioethanol into sustainable chemical products, has closed a €3 million funding round led by Axon Partners Group.

Catalyxx has developed a patented, non-fermentative process capable of converting bioethanol into biobutanol, biohexanol, biooctanol, and biodecanol — renewable alternatives to fossil-derived products used in paints, adhesives, resins, and cosmetics.

Founded in 2017 by Joaquín Alarcón de la Lastra, a former executive at Abengoa, the company has raised over €18 million in the past year from investors including Aether Chemical Investments, the European Commission’s EIC Accelerator, and now Axon Partners Group.

The operation is part of the Axon Desarrollo Andalucía fund, managed by Axon with support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Regional Government of Andalusia, reinforcing Catalyxx’s position as one of the most innovative industrial projects in the region.

“Catalyxx is a clear example of the kind of transformative company we aim to support through the Axon Desarrollo Andalucía fund,” said Macarena González, Investment Manager at Axon in Andalusia.

“Its technology has the potential to position the region as a European benchmark in sustainable chemistry and the energy transition.”

According to Joaquín Alarcón de la Lastra, CEO of Catalyxx, the new round allows the company to strengthen and continue the development of our technology center in Seville and to “consolidate an industrial base from which we can scale our technology globally.”

In parallel to its progress in Andalusia, Catalyxx has received pre-approval from the European Investment Bank for a €37 million financing to build its first full-scale industrial plant in France.

The FOAK (First-Of-A-Kind) facility will operate alongside a local partner and will use Catalyxx’s proprietary technology to produce renewable biobutanol.

According to the EIB, this type of technology is essential for advancing Europe’s decarbonization goals and strengthening the shift toward a circular, low-carbon chemical industry.

"This decision by the EIB is a key milestone for Catalyxx and validates our vision to transform the chemical industry through sustainability and efficiency," added Alarcón de la Lastra.

The investment will drive development of the company’s facility in La Rinconada (Seville), focused on producing renewable chemicals and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Lead image: Catalyxx. Photo: uncredited.