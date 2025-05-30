Ireland’s EasyGo secures £300M Scottish EV infrastructure deal

Irish electric vehicle charging firm EasyGo has secured a £300 million contract to deliver and manage EV infrastructure across northern Scotland, marking the company’s largest deal to date and its first major international expansion. The 20-year agreement involves collaboration with Highland, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, and Moray Councils, forming Scotland’s first multi-council EV infrastructure contract.

This deal is set to significantly boost Scotland’s public charging network. Under the agreement, EasyGo will install 570 new charging points by 2028 while also taking over the management of 425 existing public chargers,133 DC and 292 AC units, across the participating council areas. The contract also includes over 50 planned hub locations, enabling the deployment of high-capacity EV charging.

“The Scottish councils’ commitment to becoming Net Zero by 2030 aligns perfectly with EasyGo’s mission. We are thrilled to support them in achieving this goal through our EV charging solutions as we help build the smart towns and cities of the future,” said Ollie Chatten, CEO of EasyGo. “Working with progressive councils across the country to expand EV infrastructure is a vital step toward a more sustainable and future-focused Scotland.”

The contract is being funded in part through the Scottish Government’s £30 million Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund, with over £7 million earmarked for this project alone. As part of the fund’s largest grant award to date, the initiative is expected to attract an additional £4.9 million in private sector co-investment over the next three years.

“I’m pleased that over £7 million from the Scottish Government is transforming public electric vehicle infrastructure across the north of Scotland,” said Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport. “Our investment has enabled an innovative procurement partnership across four local authorities that is expected to expand the availability, accessibility, and reliability of public EV charging.”

The Scottish Government has set a target to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030. In this context, the EasyGo contract supports wider ambitions to deliver approximately 6,000 new public charge points across Scotland by the end of the decade.

Founded in 2018, EasyGo is now Ireland’s leading provider of EV charging solutions, operating more than 4,500 chargers across 1,500+ locations. The company serves over 100,000 EV drivers and has positioned itself as a reliable provider of fast, direct current (DC) charging. Its emphasis on interoperability and partnerships with roaming-enabled networks aims to deliver a frictionless experience for users.

The Scottish deal represents EasyGo’s first major international foothold and signals the growing maturity of Ireland’s cleantech startups as they seek opportunities beyond their home market. As public and private sectors across Europe accelerate investment in charging infrastructure, EasyGo’s entry into Scotland places it in direct competition with other pan-European charging operators, including Gridserve, Ionity, and Fastned.

By targeting less densely populated areas in the north of Scotland - where infrastructure gaps are more pronounced - EasyGo is aligning its growth strategy with regional sustainability goals while opening up a new chapter in the cross-border development of green transport infrastructure.