Harvest House expands AI partnership with Source.ag for more precise agricultural forecasting

Harvest House, one of Europe’s largest cooperatives for greenhouse-grown vegetables, is expanding its partnership with Amsterdam-based AgTech scale-up Source.ag.

The rollout will see Source.ag’s Harvest Forecast AI deployed across all 600 hectares of Harvest House’s tomato production area, an area that supports the fresh produce demands of approximately 30 million European consumers annually.

This expansion is a step towards automating one of the most complex challenges in agriculture: accurately forecasting fresh produce yields. Traditionally reliant on manual, spreadsheet-based estimates, Harvest House will now integrate Source.ag’s AI-powered platform, which provides daily updated yield forecasts across a 60-day rolling window.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Yvonne Geurten, Commercial Director at Harvest House. “With Source.ag’s AI, we’re investing in unparalleled accuracy and timeliness in harvest forecasting, empowering us to reduce inefficiencies throughout the fresh produce supply chain.

"This reinforces our position as the leader in sustainable fresh produce production and highlights our shared vision to create more predictable and sustainable fresh produce supply chains.”

She added a call to action for the wider retail ecosystem:

“To fully realise the benefits, demand/supply optimisation must be embraced throughout the entire supply chain. We urge major retailers to further strengthen demand forecasting efforts and collaborate more closely with growers to better align supply with demand, ensuring the benefits of smarter cultivation are realised across the entire supply chain.”

Harvest forecasting is a known weak spot in the fresh produce industry. Inaccurate estimates often lead to overproduction, food waste, and lost revenue opportunities. This issue is becoming increasingly urgent as climate change introduces more volatility into food systems.

“Forecasting remains one of fresh produce’s greatest challenges and a key driver of waste and financial losses for growers and retailers,” said Rien Kamman, CEO and co-founder of Source.ag. “We are proud to support Harvest House in deploying AI-driven forecasting across all their tomato hectares.”

“This collaboration also comes at a critical time: as climate change intensifies, extreme weather events are increasingly putting global food security under pressure. Ensuring fresh produce remains available and affordable for consumers is more important than ever. This partnership directly contributes to that goal by improving predictability, reducing waste, and strengthening resilience in the food supply chain,” Kamman added.

Source.ag’s Harvest Forecast AI combines real-time crop data, historical growth trends, and proprietary algorithms to deliver reliable forecasts, covering not just volume but also product specifications and harvesting schedules. The system integrates directly with Harvest House’s CRM and planning tools via API, making it a key piece of digital infrastructure in a sector undergoing steady transformation.

By aggregating forecasts at the product segment level, the AI supports more data-driven alignment between supply and demand, improving operational efficiency and minimising waste.

The expanded partnership reflects a broader trend in the agricultural sector: increasing digitisation and adoption of AI-driven decision-making tools. As Europe’s greenhouse growers face labour shortages, energy constraints, and volatile market conditions, automation and forecasting precision are fast becoming competitive differentiators.

Much of the recent AgTech funding has gone into hardware or alternative growing methods (e.g. vertical farming) as opposed to companies like Source.ag arebuilding software layers that make conventional controlled-environment agriculture more efficient.